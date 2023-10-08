The Dead Woman Paraded Around by Hamas Terrorists in Horrific Video Has Been Identified

It’s a shocking event. A new war erupted between Hamas and Israel, and Jerusalem was caught entirely unaware. The level of sophistication by Hamas in executing this assault was a curveball. It involved a rocket barrage, followed by a land and air assault. Terrorists on motorcycles, boats, and paragliders attacked Israel from multiple points, seizing parts of the country. Around 300 Israelis were killed in the immediate attacks, with another 1,500 wounded. There were also reports of kidnappings at the outset of the war. One of the ghastlier images was a dead woman in the back of a pickup truck being paraded and desecrated by Hamas terrorists.

#BREAKING: Reports confirming that Hamas’s attack on southern Israel today included the rape of young girls. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 7, 2023

The videos of dead Israeli soldiers and civilians being paraded through the streets of Gaza will be seared into Israeli minds for generations to come.



The response from the Israeli military will likely go on for a long time. Difficult days ahead. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 8, 2023

Latest numbers:



-300+ Israelis killed

-1,500+ wounded

-3,000+ rockets fired into Israel

-Dozens of Israeli soldiers and civilians taken hostage and now are POWs in Gaza

-252 Palestinians dead

-1,000+ wounded



The war continues at this hour. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 7, 2023

The initial reports were that this was an Israeli woman. It’s not. Her name is Shani Louk, a German national visiting Israel for a music festival in the southern part of the country. We can’t post the footage due to the graphic nature, but it’s here if you want to watch. Shani’s parents watched the footage and identified her from the tattoos (via WaPo):

Hamas militants paradropped with buggies right into southern Israel as an outdoor rave was going. It was among the first locations to be attacked. They didn’t see it coming. pic.twitter.com/RAFl5ZiurJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 8, 2023

This was a "Rave for Peace". These young people were dancing for peace & harmony between Israelis & Palestinians & Hamas responded by literally murdering & raping them. https://t.co/aRNyHJPYuq — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) October 8, 2023





Israeli social media and radio stations were flooded with desperate pleas from families looking for loved ones. […] Tom Weintraub Louk, 30, told The Post that her first cousin, Shani Louk, was missing after militants overran an outdoor dance party near Kibbutz Urim on Saturday morning. As news of the attack circulated, family members tried to contact Shani, who is in her early 20s. “We knew she was in the party. She didn’t answer,” said Louk. Family members also failed to get through to her Mexican boyfriend. Later in the morning, as videos of hostage-takings flew across social media, another cousin recognized Shani in one of them — in the back of a pickup truck, surrounded by armed militants. Louk has not been able to bring herself to watch the video, but Shani’s parents have. “We recognized her by the tattoos, and she has long dreadlocks,” she said. The family is still waiting for news. “We have some kind of hope,” Louk said. “Hamas is responsible for her and the others.” A photograph released by Hamas showed Palestinians bulldozing the “smart fence” that Israeli forces installed in 2021 to counter tunnels. Other photos showed Palestinians climbing atop disabled Israeli military vehicles and posing for selfies.

There’s a TikTok post showing what appears to be Hamas paragliders in the background moments before they attacked Israel and those attending this music festival:

Other videos showed Israelis being kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to turn the hiding spots of the terrorist organization into rubble, ordering civilians in Gaza to flee while offering detailed evacuation instructions.

He also posted this message to the Israeli people on Saturday:

אזרחי ישראל היקרים,



כוחות חמאס פלשו הבוקר לשטח ישראל, בבוקרו של יום חג ושבת, ורצחו אזרחים תמימים, ילדים וקשישים. החמאס פתח במלחמה אכזרית ומרושעת.



אנחנו ננצח במלחמה הזאת, אבל המחיר כבד מנשוא. זהו יום קשה ביותר לכולנו.



חמאס רוצה לרצוח את כולנו. זה אויב שרוצח ילדים ואימהות… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 7, 2023





Dear citizens of Israel, Hamas forces invaded Israeli territory this morning, on the morning of a holiday and Shabbat, and murdered innocent civilians, children and the elderly. Hamas started a cruel and evil war. We will win this war, but the price is too heavy to bear. This is a very difficult day for all of us. Hamas wants to murder us all. It is an enemy who murders children and mothers in their homes, in their beds. An enemy who kidnaps the elderly, children, girls. Murderers who slap and slaughter our citizens, our children, who all in all went out to spend the holiday. What happened today is not seen in Israel - and I will make sure that it does not happen again. The entire government stands behind this decision. The IDF will immediately use all its strength to destroy Hamas' capabilities. We will cripple them to the point of destruction and we will take revenge with might for this black day they have brought upon the State of Israel and its citizens. As Bialik said: "Satan has not yet created blood revenge for a small child." All the places where Hamas is organized, of this city of evil, all the places where Hamas hides, operates from - we will turn them into cities of ruins. I say to the residents of Gaza: get out of there now, because we will act everywhere and with all the strength. At this time, IDF forces are clearing the last settlements of terrorists. They are going settlement by settlement, house by house and returning control to our hands. I send a hug and condolences from the bottom of my heart, to the bereaved families whose loved ones were murdered today in cold blood and with endless cruelty. We all also pray for the peace of the wounded and all those held hostage. I say to Hamas: You are responsible for their safety. Israel will come to account with anyone who harms one hair of their head. I am turning from here to the residents of the south - we all stand by your side, we are all proud of you for standing bravely, for fighting. To our beloved IDF soldiers, policemen, security personnel - remember that you are continuing the line of heroes of the people of Israel, of Yehoshua ben Nun, Judah the Maccabee, the heroes of 588 and all Israel's wars. You are now fighting for the home of all of us, for the future of all of us. We are all with you, we all love you, we all salute you. To the medical and rescue teams, and to the many volunteers who showed up in force today in a long series of places - the people of Israel salute you. With the power of your spirit we will overcome our enemies. I spoke a few hours ago today with President Biden and with the leaders of the countries of the world to ensure Israel's freedom of action for the continuation of the campaign. I thank President Biden for his clear and strong words. I thank the French President, the British Prime Minister and many other leaders for your unreserved support for Israel. I am now addressing all citizens of Israel, We stand together in the battle. This war will take time. She will be hard. Challenging days are still ahead. But I can guarantee one thing: with the help of God, with the help of the joint forces of all of us, with the help of our faith in the eternity of Israel - we will win.

And as Fox News’ Trey Yingst noted, this could become multi-front, as Lebanon could get involved. Also, the images of dead Israelis being paraded through Gaza won’t be lost on Israel for generations. This war is going to be an extensive one.

The Israeli military giving civilians in Gaza very specific evacuation instructions. Telling them to move deeper into the strip in multiple areas. It appears Israel will soon start a heavier ground and/or air response. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 7, 2023

Fighter jets in the sky over southern Israel. Engines roaring above. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 8, 2023

As we’ve talked about many times, Israel must brace for the possibility that Lebanon gets involved in the fight. It’s part of the reason you’re seeing so many reserve troops called up. Unpredictable days ahead. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 8, 2023

Near #Gaza - exploding above our heads - #Israel’s Iron Dome missiles intercept Hamas rockets pic.twitter.com/64Xe0NOFDW — Nic Robertson (@NicRobertsonCNN) October 8, 2023



