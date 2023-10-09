Hostages Being Held in Cages as Hamas Threatens Executions on Live Television
Tipsheet

Guess Who Finally Weighed in on the Israel-Hamas War

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 09, 2023 11:41 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Former President Barack Obama, who never lets an opportunity pass to lecture the country, was silent for days after Hamas invaded Israel. The reports of the atrocities ranging from murder, rape, and kidnapping of innocent Israelis are numerous. It was an attack planned with Iran’s assistance, thanks to the injection of funds from the Biden administration. Joe, you’re giving the world’s largest state sponsor of terror $6 billion. You thought they were going to spend this on health care?

For two days, Obama kept his mouth shut until last night: 


All Americans should be horrified and outraged by the brazen terrorist attacks on Israel and the slaughter of innocent civilians. We grieve for those who died, pray for the safe return of those who’ve been held hostage, and stand squarely alongside our ally, Israel, as it dismantles Hamas. As we support Israel’s right to defend itself against terror, we must keep striving for a just and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike. 

It's not the worst statement from a Democrat, some of which have been pro-Hamas propaganda. The latter part of the statement is something he had to add lest he be burned by far-left elements of the Democratic Party, which are viciously anti-Israel. We saw this element rear its ugly head during the 2012 Democratic National Convention. 

Palestinians elected Hamas. They don’t want a peaceful coexistence with Israel, which is why they invaded and now must be wiped out.

Tags: ISRAEL

