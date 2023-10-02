Here's What's Odd About Newsom's Pick to Fill Feinstein's Vacancy
Matt Gaetz's Plot to Remove McCarthy Faces a Monumental Obstacle

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 02, 2023 6:30 AM
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) will try to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. House Democrats have already sent messages to their members to have flexible schedules this week should procedural shenanigans commence regarding a motion to vacate. Fox News reporter Chad Pergram already listed the monumental obstacles facing Mr. Gaetz, and the actual vote to boot McCarthy won’t be the first to be brought forward. It will be whether the motion will be referred to the Rules Committee or tabled altogether. The entire scheme is dead if the motion to table or refer is approved. 

But let’s say Gaetz gets to the goal line here on his final drive. He would need Democratic votes to pull a successful ouster. That means working with Nancy Pelosi and Hakeem Jeffries. For all his faults, McCarthy isn’t going to have the entire House GOP caucus vote him out. Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO), chair of House Ways and Means, was quite blunt in assessing this motion as a complete waste of time:

We’ll see what happens this week. But while the energy is admirable, this move seems to have no actual plan in mind, and it's likely to blow up in the faces of House conservatives. I'm not saying these maneuvers should be banned or not considered, but it is a waste of time if there's no logical endgame. 

Democrats must be licking their chops because it will only make them look good.

