So, There's a Plot to Remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House
One Photo That Shreds Jamaal Bowman's Narrative Over Fire Alarm Incident
Matt Gaetz Hurls Serious Allegations at Speaker McCarthy Over How Shutdown-Averting Bill G...
A Key Dem Provision Was Left Out of the Spending Bill That Prevented...
Wait...That's What NBC News Focused on Instead of the Migrant Crisis?
Watch Your Money, Because Other People Sure Are
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 185: What the Hebrew Bible Says About Fire
Our Origins and The Universe: Everything from Nothing?
McCarthy, GOP Calls For Jamaal Bowman's Arrest Over His Fire Alarm Stunt
PAGOP Meets to Unanimously Endorse Dave McCormick for Senate
And Lead Us Not Into Temptation
Culture Is Declaring War on Children and Families, Where Is the Church?
If You Want the Pro-Life Vote, Stop Negotiating on Abortionists’ Terms
Walking Alone In New York City In 2023 Is a Dangerous Crapshoot
Tipsheet

Fox News Reporter Explains Matt Gaetz's Move to Remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 01, 2023 1:35 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is filing a motion to vacate to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over the stopgap measure that averted a government shutdown. Speaker McCarthy had to solicit Democrat votes to pass the continuing resolution, which will keep Congress afloat for another 45 days. The deal struck reportedly involved a separate vote on an aid package to Ukraine. There was no aid money in the shutdown-averting spending bill passed yesterday (via NBC News): 

Advertisement

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Sunday that he intends to file a motion to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy this week after Congress voted to avert a shutdown hours before the deadline. 

"I do intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week," Gaetz said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I think we need to rip off the band aid. I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy." 

Gaetz also confirmed that he'll soon file a motion to vacate the speakership in an appearance on ABC News' "This Week," after the Senate and House on Saturday night voted to pass a short-term bill to keep the government funded through Nov. 17. 

In response to Gaetz' announcement, McCarthy said, “That’s nothing new ... He’s tried to do that from the moment I ran for office ... Yes, I’ll survive. You know, this is personal with Matt.”

The Florida Republican, who has never been a fan of McCarthy, will make moves to wrest the gavel away from him this week, but will it work? It could die quickly. Fox News’ Chad Pergram had a lengthy Twitter thread about Gaetz’s motion and the history of this procedure on the House floor. 

Recommended

So, There's a Plot to Remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Former Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) threatened John Boehner with this motion in 2015. Boehner decided to resign. In the early 20th century, Speaker Joe Cannon faced a vacate motion since he was viewed as “too dictatorial.” In a bold move, Cannon put forward the proposal himself but got bailed out by Democrats, weakening his speakership irreparably. Pergram added the House won’t be voting on Gaetz’s motion to remove McCarthy proper but rather on whether this matter should be referred to the rules committee or tabled. If either pass—referral or table—then the vacate maneuver is dead: 

Advertisement
Advertisement


We’ll see what happens this week, but this Gaetz motion could be clipped in a second.

Tags: CONSERVATISM
To change your display name, click here

Recommended

So, There's a Plot to Remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House Matt Vespa
One Photo That Shreds Jamaal Bowman's Narrative Over Fire Alarm Incident Matt Vespa
Matt Gaetz Hurls Serious Allegations at Speaker McCarthy Over How Shutdown-Averting Bill Got Passed Matt Vespa
Watch Your Money, Because Other People Sure Are Derek Hunter
Bill Maher Came to the Defense of One of the Left's Most-Hated Republicans Matt Vespa
A Key Dem Provision Was Left Out of the Spending Bill That Prevented a Government Shutdown Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
So, There's a Plot to Remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House Matt Vespa
Advertisement