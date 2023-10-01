So, There's a Plot to Remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House

It’s not confirmed, but after Kevin McCarthy allegedly fostered a deal with Democrats over Ukraine aid to pass a stopgap measure to keep the government open, some might pull the trigger on such a plot. It only takes one person to file a motion to vacate, which could hurl the entire House into chaos. The circus would do only one thing: benefit the Democrats ahead of the 2024 elections.

With the economy in a fragile state, along with that of President Biden, both mentally and physically, all Democrats have is hoping for the internal squabbles of the GOP to bubble up, divide the caucus, and create a narrative that Republicans are too volatile and immature to be entrusted with the government. They’re waiting in the tall grass for that to happen.

There are numerous things Speaker McCarthy has done that have given conservatives heartburn. If the GOP can clinch a more significant majority with more breathing room and a better candidate for the speakership, then we can have that discussion in 2025. The Washington Post reportedly came upon a plot from some members of the conservative wing of the House GOP caucus who are plotting to remove McCarthy (via WaPo):

A contingent of far-right House Republicans are plotting an attempt to remove Kevin McCarthy as House speaker as early as next week, a move that would throw the chamber into further disarray in the middle of a potential government shutdown, according to four people familiar with the effort who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private talks. Members of the far-right faction of the party are coalescing around nominating a member of McCarthy’s leadership team, Rep. Tom Emmer (Minn.), to be the next speaker if they can successfully oust McCarthy, according to those people. The members think Emmer is more attuned to their concerns and will better deliver conservative results. The effort to replace McCarthy with one of his top deputies is the latest example of the acrimony and chaos that has upended the Republican conference this year and has Congress on the path to a government shutdown. Many within the GOP conference, including McCarthy allies, have long warned that McCarthy’s leadership would be tested during the fight to fund the government because of promises he made to far-right lawmakers in January to win the speaker’s gavel. Emmer, according to two people who have spoken to him, has not indicated whether he would want to pursue the speakership or support a measure to oust McCarthy. “I fully support Speaker McCarthy. He knows that and I know that,” Emmer told The Washington Post in a statement. “I have zero interest in palace intrigue. End of discussion.” […] Earlier in the month, as rumors swirled about possible efforts to oust him as speaker, McCarthy grew angry in a closed-door caucus. He challenged his rivals, saying, “You guys think I’m scared of a motion to vacate. Go f---ing ahead and do it. I’m not scared.” Several McCarthy allies have privately suggested they will hold firm in support of McCarthy and would only support another candidate if McCarthy were to step back and indicate a successor.

I see why so many House conservatives don't trust the speaker concerning what reportedly transpired in the final hours of the government shutdown drama. If conservatives want to boot him, win the 2024 elections with a larger majority and find a candidate who can clinch 218 votes for the gavel. If this were a midterm year, I could see an argument for how McCarthy's reported actions could depress turnout, endangering our chances of enlarging or keeping the House. But this is a presidential election cycle, with Trump at the top of the ticket. The base is coming out. Enlarge the majority in 2024 and find someone better.

UPDATE: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is filing a motion to vacate.

House GOP members are seeking to quickly expel Gaetz if the ethics report comes back with findings of guilt.



Following threats to vacate McCarthy, one tells me “No one can stand him at this point. A smart guy without morals.” — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 1, 2023

I will file a motion to vacate against @SpeakerMcCarthy this week. pic.twitter.com/kFA7X7P2OG — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 1, 2023



