Elon Musk Goes to the Border

Elon Musk has entered the chat regarding illegal immigration. The Tesla founder and billionaire entrepreneur decided to see first-hand what our own Julio Rosas, Katie Pavlich, and Guy Benson have witnessed: complete lawlessness at the southern border.

We have illegal aliens planting literal flags on our soil. The Border Patrol cannot do their jobs, hamstrung by the Biden administration. And, as you know, contrary to the lies Biden officials have said on the record, the border is not secure. Millions have poured into the country, some of whom have been on terror watch lists.

Mr. Musk had to see first-hand the situation on the ground, which could trigger liberals since everything this man does irritates them, especially when he bought Twitter last year. He lives-streamed the visit (via Reuters):

At Eagle Pass discussing the border crisis https://t.co/Gt30ifvvFk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2023

I hope people around the world engage in citizen journalism, so we know what’s truly happening and we get real-time, on-the-ground coverage! https://t.co/m78rUDzpQl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

Elon Musk just did what journalists have been refusing to do for 2 years.



Yes, the border crisis is real. And he just livestreamed it for everyone to see with their own eyes. pic.twitter.com/gnYhDhYA8Z — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 28, 2023





Billionaire Elon Musk waded into the U.S. immigration debate on Thursday, paying a visit to the Texas border with Mexico to meet with local politicians and law enforcement and obtain what he called an "unfiltered" view of the situation. Musk's visit came as thousands of migrants have ventured to northern Mexico in recent days on freight trains and buses, then crossed the U.S. border into Texas, Arizona and California in an upswing in arrivals of people seeking asylum in the United States. […] Musk visited Eagle Pass, where throngs of migrants have for several days been wading across the Rio Grande near a railroad bridge in Eagle Pass, undeterred by coils of razor wire placed along the river banks by the Texas National Guard. Dressed in a black T-shirt, black cowboy hat and aviator-style sunglasses, Musk urged a two-pronged approach to overhauling U.S. immigration laws in a video-selfie posted to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, which he purchased last April. He called for an "expedited legal approval" as part of a "greatly expanded legal immigration system" that welcomes "hard-working and honest" migrants, while also barring entry for those who are "breaking the law." "We want to do both things - smooth out legal immigration and stop a flow of people that is of such magnitude that we’re leading to a collapse of social services," Musk said. Musk, a native of South Africa, noted his own status as an "immigrant to the United States" and called himself "extremely pro-immigrant."

Like in 2016, illegal immigration is bound to become a key 2024 issue, as cities like New York City and Chicago have admitted they can no longer accept migrants. Its residents are also incensed that funds are being diverted toward housing and accommodating these people. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis did well in bringing this issue to the doorsteps of coastal elitists by busing and flying these illegals to Democrat-run cities.