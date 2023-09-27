Here's the Line That Matt Gaetz Used to Savage Democrats on Federal Spending

As we approach the deadline for Congress to pass a new spending measure to keep the government open, it’s that time again: both parties tossing out the pre-packaged talking points assigning blame for closing the government. The Senate drafted a continuing resolution to keep the government open through most of the fall. The House made progress on some appropriations bills, though none aimed at specifically keeping the government open. That measure will be taken up on Friday.

Some of the more conservative members of the House Republican Caucus are using this looming crisis to discuss the out-of-control debt and government spending that’s run amok under Biden. It also wasn’t too good under Trump, Obama, or Bush. Both parties have been outright failures in trying to balance the books. As the Koch brothers used to say when they were political, Democrats want to go off a fiscal cliff at 90 mph, while the GOP prefers doing it at 65 mph.

The government does likely shut down, as Speaker Kevin McCarthy can’t cobble together Democratic votes to pass a continuing resolution since it could spur a motion to vacate. We’ll be fighting over who gets the speaker’s gavel again. And there’s a snowball’s chance in hell that he’ll bring the Senate’s bill up for a vote.

So, in the meantime, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who's always good for a soundbite when both sides are gearing up for war, decided to rip into Congress over the debt and deficit. He delivered a zinger that savaged Democrats over the rate of spending, which the Florida Republican argued has devalued our currency so much that gold bars are required for bribes, an apparent shot at Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and the corruption charges facing him:

Matt Gaetz on the House floor says that federal spending has so devalued the dollar that you need gold bars now to bribe Democratic senators — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) September 26, 2023

GAETZ: "We are devaluing American money so rapidly that in America today, you can’t even bribe Democrat Senators with cash alone! You need to bring gold bars to get the job done, just so that the bribes hold value!" pic.twitter.com/EJzk50sTAz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 27, 2023

The deadline to pass a bill to keep the government open is September 30.