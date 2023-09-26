The Start of Progress? House Manages to Advance Spending Bills

On Tuesday night, the House managed to pass four spending bills to begin voting on bills to fund various departments, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, Department of State and foreign operations, as well as the Department of Agriculture, rural development and Food and Drug Administration. However, reporting from The Hill referred to these bills as "a small win but doing little to stave off a government shutdown at the end of the month," a point later emphasized in the piece.

The House had previously voted to fund the DoD but failed.

As the piece mentions in closing, though, "House GOP leaders are hopeful that moving the four appropriations bills will make some of those Republican holdouts more open to a continuing resolution. McCarthy on Tuesday said he will bring a stopgap bill to the floor for a vote this week."

Fox News' Chad Pergram also took a more hopeful stance in his posts from Tuesday night about those four spending bills and the likelihood of averting a government shutdown overall.

From colleague Kelly Phares. House adopts rule for 4 spending bills, 216-212. This is a win for McCarthy. GOP GA Rep Greene is lone nay. 4 GOPers absent. First time McCarthy has been able to get most of his mbrs in line after failed rules earlier this month — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 27, 2023

He also cited Rep. Nick Lalota (R-NY) who appears to also be hopeful that some members are coming around when it comes to whether or not they're willing to pass a CR.

GOP NY Rep LaLota: We've spent a lot of time..conversing with..folks who don't think we should keep the government open..i think a lot of that work has been good and effective. I think that some of those folks who were in the never CR camp are becoming a little more soft. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 27, 2023

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appears to remain confident that his chamber will advance a continuing resolution (CR) that will fund the government and secure the border. A subsequent post notes McCarthy could be looking at Friday. Members of the House Freedom Caucus, especially Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Ralph Norman (R-SC) have spoken to the importance of fixing the crisis at the southern border.

As covered earlier on Tuesday night, the Senate passed a bill that does not appear to have much by way of securing the border, with other criticisms including how senators had so little time to read the bill and the billions it sends to Ukraine.

McCarthy:

We will move a Continuing Resolution to fund the government and secure our border — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 27, 2023

McCarthy on when he will move his CR:

Probably on Friday — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 27, 2023



