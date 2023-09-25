Remember Talk of a Debate Between DeSantis and Newsom? Well...
Here's the Name That's Been Mentioned in Hunter Biden and Bob Menendez's Corruption Cases

September 25, 2023
Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) got busted. The allegations of him being dirty and corrupt became a news story when he was again slapped with corruption charges after federal agents raided his house. Almost $500,000 in cash was discovered all over the residence, some of which were hidden in clothing articles. Even $100,000 worth of gold bars were found. It’s something from a John Wick movie. 

As Katie wrote last week, Menendez’s case has crossed paths with Hunter Biden. Hunter had extensive connections in DC, with the latest emails proving that. Nothing was incriminating in these messages, but who he was communicating with was the key, which explains how the president’s son could charge clients these enormous rates for government access. From John Kerry to Antony Blinken, the younger Biden had an “in” with DC’s top people. 

So, it shouldn’t shock us that Hunter probably had one of the top Democrats on the Hill in his rolodex. Menendez is one of the kingmakers: 

The indictment alleges Menendez accepted bribes in return for his "power and influence as a senator" to protect and enrich several Egyptian officials. 

"Those bribes included cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-show job, a luxury vehicle, and other things of value," the indictment states. 

But an email included in the indictment is raising questions about former Vice President Joe Biden's connection to the players Menendez was involved with. More specifically, who Menendez staffers were contacting for favors from Biden while he was in office during the Obama administration. 

Yet, it’s the name Eric Schwerin that should raise eyebrows. As indicated in the email, Mr. Schwerin was a partner of Hunter’s and a semi-regular guest at the Obama White House. With David Weiss now shielded from testifying before the House Oversight Committee on any matter relating to the president’s son due to his special counsel appointment, a move by the Biden Justice Department to protect Hunter, maybe House Republicans can subpoena this man. Hunter Biden’s ex-wife alleged that Schwerin managed every aspect of their financial lives (via Fox News):  

The number of Schwerin's visits to the White House could be much higher than 36 if any of his meetings fell under its voluntary disclosure policy exception of "purely personal guests," due to his handling of the Biden family’s personal finances.

"The White House will not release access records related to purely personal guests of the first and second families (i.e., visits that do not involve any official or political business)" the Obama administration’s archived website says. 

Hunter’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, who was married to the president’s son from 1993 to 2017, revealed in a memoir in June 2022 that Schwerin "managed almost every aspect of our financial life." 

Maybe it’s time to bring this man in for a little chat, no?

