The Man Who Attacked Kyle Rittenhouse Got Run Over by a Car

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 22, 2023 2:30 PM
Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP

It’s been nearly two years since Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. The case captured the nation’s attention, with the Left lusting to imprison this young man for doing nothing wrong. It was justified self-defense. 

Our own Julio Rosas was in Kenosha, Wisconsin, when this incident occurred, part of the 2020 summer riots that became a topic of discussion for that year’s presidential election. Rittenhouse killed Anthony Huber and Joe Rosenbaum, who were no angels: Huber was a rapist and domestic abuser, and Rosenbaum was a pedophile. Yet, this case was dredged up because one of the witnesses, Gaige Grosskreutz, whom Rittenhouse shot in the arm when he pointed a gun at him, got hit by a car on September 2. It wasn’t just a little tap either—the man got trucked: 

Mr. Grosskreutz also changed his name (via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel): 

It's been two years since Gaige Grosskreutz became linked to the deadly actions of one-time homicide suspect Kyle Rittenhouse, and he says he can't shake them. 

This week, Grosskreutz filed a secret petition to change his legal name — that was quickly reported by a conservative news outlet, prompting his call for a leak investigation by the Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court. 

Grosskreutz, 29, of West Allis, was shot in the arm by Rittenhouse on Sheridan Road in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, minutes after Rittenhouse fatally shot two other men with the same AR-15-style rifle. The violence came on the third night of protests, looting and arson that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake Jr. 

The vehicle plowover wasn’t a politically motivated incident. The driver has been arrested and charged with two hit-and-run charges, along with driving with a suspended license. It also seems that many people get hit at this intersection in Milwaukee. 


