Tipsheet

Hollywood Actor Finally Realizes the Truth About the Democratic Party

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 21, 2023 4:15 PM

He may have starred in the film “Better Off Dead,” but that sentiment carries into his political views concerning today’s Democratic Party. No, John Cusack isn’t becoming a conservative. I wouldn’t even say that Bill Maher is more to the right of Mr. Cusack on some issues, though Maher remains decidedly liberal. But the prolific actor is at a point where he can say anything, and he did not hold back, ripping the Democratic Party for being “full of s**t” for selling out the working class. 

His recent posts on Twitter torch the entire ‘uniparty’ establishment. Most voters feel the economic system is rigged against them. Yet, Cusack warns these factors are making for another Trump win in 2024. He is right about the Democratic Party, he, as predicted, has gone off the rails about Trump, supporting his impeachment over his handling of the COVID pandemic of all things (via Fox News): 


John Cusack had some strong words for the Democratic Party elite, Monday, when he branded them as being "full of s---" and blasted them on social media for allegedly selling out the working class "for decades." 

"They have played a major part in creating the precise conditions for fascism to flourish - Obama corporatist democrats - are to the right of Richard Nixon on domestic policy - Don’t believe me - look it up - and Dems have sold out the working class for decades - and this kind of bought and paid-for betrayal of principals [sic], fairness - historical precedent -any sense of moral or intellectual honesty - The kind of brutal selfish horrific actions one only does - because they can get away with it," he wrote in part on X, formerly Twitter, Monday. 

[…] 

He argued that the party elite's trajectory has planted fertile ground for Republicans like Trump to win. 

"All your Yale and Harvard buddies will tell you how great and smart you all are - and they are all in bed with all the same big , big money power players- And we run the world - right ? - this kind of staggering amoral bulls---  is one of the main reason ( yes there are others ) Trump's demagoguery works on people. The Democratic elite ARE full of s---," he continued. 

[…] 

Cusack has been outspoken about his political stances in the past, slamming former President Donald Trump on multiple occasions, including by calling for an impeachment over his alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Democrats have become a regional party, whose power bastions reside along the coasts and cities. The base is now college-educated whites and tech billionaires, which don’t make for a sustainable coalition. Nonwhites are being shoved by the wayside despite being a backbone of the party for decades. The 2020 election saw rich progressive whites’ takeover the messaging and agenda setting. That must be causing problems. Nonwhite support appears to be dipping for Biden ahead of 2024. We’ll see if that trend holds, but nonwhite working class voters are joining their white counterparts in fleeing the Democratic Party, which is a massive red flag that most lefty operatives ignore.

