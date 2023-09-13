WaPo Columnist: Joe Biden Shouldn't Run in 2024

It comes in waves, but the ‘Joe Biden is too old, and he needs to go’ attacks have returned. This time, it’s The Washington Post’s David Ignatius throwing that hand grenade in a backstabbing fashion, too. He starts his column with glowing praise for the president, listing his supposed wins and accomplishments, which may be recognized by the political class and the elites but not by most voters. The first few paragraphs are Bread and Roses until this part (via WaPo):

What I admire most about President Biden is that in a polarized nation, he has governed from the center out, as he promised in his victory speech. With an unexpectedly steady hand, he passed some of the most important domestic legislation in recent decades. In foreign policy, he managed the delicate balance of helping Ukraine fight Russia without getting America itself into a war. In sum, he has been a successful and effective president. But I don’t think Biden and Vice President Harris should run for reelection. It’s painful to say that, given my admiration for much of what they have accomplished. But if he and Harris campaign together in 2024, I think Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement — which was stopping Trump. […] Biden would carry two big liabilities into a 2024 campaign. He would be 82 when he began a second term. According to a recent Associated Press-NORC poll, 77 percent of the public, including 69 percent of Democrats, think he’s too old to be effective for four more years. Biden’s age isn’t just a Fox News trope; it’s been the subject of dinner-table conversations across America this summer. Because of their concerns about Biden’s age, voters would sensibly focus on his presumptive running mate, Harris. She is less popular than Biden, with a 39.5 percent approval rating, according to polling website FiveThirtyEight. Harris has many laudable qualities, but the simple fact is that she has failed to gain traction in the country or even within her own party. Biden could encourage a more open vice-presidential selection process that could produce a stronger running mate. There are many good alternatives, starting with now-Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass, whom I wish Biden had chosen in the first place, or Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. But breaking up the ticket would be a free-for-all that could alienate Black women, a key constituency. Biden might end up more vulnerable.

I mean, this is just brutal.

‘Joe, you’re great, but you gotta go.’ Seemingly the final words one could say before chucking another person off a roof. Ignatius does have a salient point with black voters—they are souring on Joe Biden. they’re not becoming Republicans, but they could stay home, an impact that’s just as beneficial to the GOP. He also makes a good point that the president should have blocked Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. And heavily suggested to Hunter Biden that his Burisma ties and board seat would create an ethical quandary that could place their entire family in legal jeopardy. Is that a tacit admission that there is something to the claims of Biden corruption, David?

Despite Ignatius delivering a back stab with this piece, he does list some good points regarding why Joe must go, but also hinted at the reasons why he will remain, specifically the Delaware liberal’s inability to say ‘no.’ also, Democrats wouldn’t allow it. Joe gone means Kamala as president which is an assured GOP win in 2024. Ms. Harris couldn’t carry a swing state if it were made of feathers.