Of Course, An MSNBC Commentator Tweeted This on the Anniversary of the 9/11 Attacks

Monday marked the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. It remains the deadliest terror attack on American soil, with nearly 3,000 killed in the aerial attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. We also cannot forget the heroes on United 93 who attempted to retake the plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, sacrificing their lives to save countless others.

The irony is that we were never more united as a nation on this tragic day and the ones that followed. In the past few years, the Left has used 9/11 to deliver lectures about how America is racist, a force for evil, and how Bush was Satan incarnate. It was a minority voice, but it’s become a liberal pastime to be insufferable on this somber day.

Take Tristian Snell, an MSNBC commentator, who predictably provided a January 6 hot take, claiming both this riot and the 9/11 attacks were acts of terrorism:

September 11 was a terrorist attack.



January 6 was a terrorist attack. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) September 11, 2023

September 11 was an outside job.



January 6 was an inside job. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) September 11, 2023

And he wasn’t the only one. Julio caught Huffington Post reporter S.V. Dáte spewing the same nonsense.

Twenty-two years ago this morning, a foreign terrorist murdered nearly 3,000 Americans. But he could not come close to ending or even hurting our democracy.



That attack arrived 19 years, three months and 26 days later, at the hands of an ersatz American. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 11, 2023

Just delusional and unseemly.