HuffPost White House Reporter's 9/11 Tweet Is Really Something

Julio Rosas
September 11, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

HuffPost White House reporter S.V. Dáte reiterated his belief on Monday that the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 were not nearly as bad as the riot on January 6, 2021 because the latter involved former President Donald Trump.     

Dáte accused Trump of being a lesser American who nearly ended "our democracy," something Osama Bin Laden "could not come close to..."      

"Osama bin [Laden], after all, had never taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution and the United States. Our 45th president had. Ironically, the locus of his assault was the same building that was saved by the bravery of the passengers on United 93," he continued.      

In 2021, Dáte said he believed January 6 was "1000 percent worse." Both times, he received overwhelming negative reactions, as the death toll and impact of 9/11 have far outweighed the aftermath of January 6, both nationally and internationally.  

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan went in a slightly different direction and chose to vilify the United States for its role in the 1973 military coup in Chile.


