An Insane Number of People Want Mitch McConnell Out of GOP Leadership

Democrats were also part of this survey, but of course, they’re not going to shy away from saying they want Mitch McConnell out of his GOP post. It’s the number of Republicans who agree because they’re right. The longtime Senate Republican leader is blessedly not afflicted with any chronic illnesses or mental health diseases, but his age has made him lose more than just a few steps. It’s been buried because there are more pressing stories happening. Still, this summer hasn’t been the best for the Kentucky Republican, who has fallen multiple times, along with his mental freezes at the podium during pressers.

His worst came last month in Covington, Kentucky, where he was asked about re-election. Mitch froze, providing the media some palace intrigue and Democrats with a talking point to shield Joe Biden from his health matters. In a recent Rasmussen survey, 73 percent of GOP voters want to ditch Mitch (via Washington Examiner):

About three-quarters of likely voters would like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to resign from his leadership post, his most negative rating since suffering a second mental freeze while speaking to the media. While a congressional doctor has cleared him to return to work, 73% said it’s time for the Kentucky senator to retire from leadership. And according to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey shared with Secrets, the feeling is bipartisan. The survey found that 74% of Republicans want him to leave his leadership post, and 73% of Democrats agree. McConnell has brushed aside calls to step down or retire.

The man has been a fixture in the Senate, one of our best legislative strategists. Still, his continuing to marinate in the leadership has led to an atrophying of the bench concerning a successor. This problem isn’t unique to Republicans—the entire congressional leadership is an Ensure drink away from Hospice care.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that she’s not done yet and will run for another term in Congress. She’s 83 and immensely wealthy. Most members are, and it’s amusing how the well-off gerontocracy we have on the Hill would rather subject themselves to the daily nonsense of politicking than retire to relax and enjoy their millions.