Tipsheet

One Republican Senator Was Blunt About His Feelings Regarding McConnell's Leadership

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 07, 2023 7:45 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Republicans are about to face an annoying question from the media should they go down this road again: How can you attack Joe Biden’s health when Mitch McConnell has frozen at two pressers this summer? Is it a fair question? Yes and no. Senate leadership and the presidency are apples and oranges regarding powers and responsibilities. The Kentucky Republican has suffered some setbacks, with not just mental freezes at the podium but falls as well. 

Mitch is not a spring chicken; he should retire but won’t for various reasons, not least because Kentucky’s Democratic governor hasn’t publicly said he would follow state law in which he selects a nominee of the same party drafted by a committee to fill the vacancy. Mitch isn’t suffering from any degenerative diseases, no Parkinson’s, or anything, which is good news, but age has made the Senate Republican leader lose a step. 

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) mentioned that if you’re concerned about Biden’s health, you also must consider those on your side of the aisle before declaring that he doesn’t think Mitch should be in leadership anymore:

And yet, as we’ve noted before, Democrats will circle wagons around Biden but actively try to push Sen. Dianne Feinstein, whose health has been in decline, off a cliff. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) hasn’t recovered from his severe stroke that nearly killed him in 2022. The damage might be irreparable, and he’s dealing with mental health issues. There’s no call to boot him off the Hill. When it’s Biden and Trump, nothing matters. Hypocrisy be damned; it’s who can suplex the other first. It’s why it'll be exceptionally brutal if 2024 is a rematch between Biden and Trump.

Texas Ordered to Remove Buoys From Rio Grande. Here's What Abbott Did Next.
