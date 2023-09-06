What Caused a Local Kansas Man to Go Nuclear at a Local Council Meeting

Congress can put a hurting on the American worker. Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are responsible for the inflation explosion that's pinched America’s working families. But local government is where your wallet first takes a haircut through new taxes and levies, which is why some local meetings can devolve into mayhem. For one Kansas man, the orgy of spending and waste on liberal pet projects was too much to tolerate.

He went ballistic at the meeting, nuking local officials for their inability, or refusal, to find areas of the budget they could cut, removing the need to raise taxes. He also accused them of scheming to reinstitute COVID lockdown measures while roasting them for burning his and other families’ tax dollars on climate change boondoggles (via The Blaze):

At a Johnson County, Kansas, meeting, a man whose name appears to be Thad Snyder opened his statement by sarcastically asking for the county to replace the plexiglass that was present during COVID-19 restrictions. "First of all, I want the plexiglass back to protect my health, please. You guys spent hundreds of thousands of dollars of our money to put plexiglass all over the county to stop a respiratory virus from attacking us. You spent millions on masks and lockdowns. You cost people their jobs, their businesses, and now you're raising our taxes," the man began. The Kansas resident quickly jumped into more fiscal mismanagement accusations and said the county gave a "$225 million tax break to an international corporation to build batteries" in the county. "What do we get for that? ... $93.5 million; go get it from [the] developers that you don't charge that you sell 99-year bonds that they're never going to pay back. Go get it from them," Snyder demanded. He also claimed that in the county, which has a population of approximately 600,000, over 200 government employees make more than $100,000 per year. "Over 4,000 employees in county of 600,000 people, and you can't find ways to cut? How much money do we have to throw at the air to change the climate? How much more do you need? Are you just burning our tax dollars at home to stay warm?"

The Blaze added that Johnson County was just one of five counties that broke for Joe Biden in 2020, where the Delaware liberal clinched 53 percent of the vote. Given the location, the county is a mostly suburban enclave outside of Kansas City, so that explains the politics of this part of the state.