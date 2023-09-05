Philadelphia's Police Commissioner Decided to Get a New Job

August Recess Is Over and Here's What Republicans Are Focusing on
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 05, 2023 12:15 PM
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has decided to get a new job, resigning her post later this month. Outlaw, previously Portland’s police chief, made history by becoming the first female commissioner for the City of Brotherly Love in 2020. It’s been a tumultuous three years, however, with violent crime engulfing the city. 

For most of her tenure as Philly’s top cop, the headlines portrayed the city as a warzone. Residents wanted more police officers, which makes sense since 2022 was the deadliest year in Philadelphia since 1990, with more than 500 homicides. In 2023, crime seems to be dropping, notably homicides, but there’s nothing worth popping champagne over. Some crimes, like aggravated assault, increased while rape in the city has marginally decreased, along with armed robbery. Any Philly resident would agree that more needs to be done. 

Commissioner Outlaw will be taking a new position as deputy chief security officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (via NBC Philadelphia): 


Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is set to leave the police force (and the city) behind before the end of the month, city officials announced on Tuesday morning. 

Before 10 a.m. Mayor Jim Kenney, in a statement, announced that Outlaw had accepted "a new leadership position with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as Deputy Chief Security Officer." 

Kenney appointed First Deputy Commissioner John M. Stanford, Jr. as Interim Police Commissioner. 

[…] 

Commissioner Outlaw has worked relentlessly for three and a half years during an unprecedented era in our city and a number of crisis situations, and she deserves praise for her commitment to bring long-overdue reform to the Department after years of racism and gender discrimination prior to her appointment,” said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement. “We wish her success in her new position and thank Commissioner Outlaw for her dedication to serve the residents of Philadelphia.”

Outlaw’s last day on the job will be September 22.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

