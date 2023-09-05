How Burning Man Turned Into a Nightmare, Though Organizers Disagree
Tipsheet

DeSantis Asks the Media a Key Question About Their Coverage of the Maui Wildfires

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 05, 2023 8:45 AM
Screenshot/Fox News

Our friends at Twitchy had this soundbite from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. It’s been weeks since the Maui wildfires killed over 100 people, making it the deadliest in over a century. Hundreds are still missing, with the damages totaling at least $6 billion. The disaster has already sparked controversy over the response from state officials, some of which was so poor that it led to resignations among those in charge of the island’s disaster management. The alarm systems were never triggered. The electric company Hawaiian Electric had its trucks and personnel blocking escape routes. To cap it all off, Joe Biden opted to go on not one but two vacations during the blaze.

He arrived two weeks after the fires had destroyed whole communities. His attempts at empathy and compassion failed when he compared his little house fire some 15 years ago to what these survivors have been through; Biden’s house was never lost. After this disastrous trip, the media’s attention turned elsewhere, which was not lost on Gov. DeSantis, who's been attacked by the press with more frequency recently, though the most outrageous came from Rolling Stone magazine. DeSantis is coordinating rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. The governor took some time to shred the media’s “incurious” demeanor toward the disastrous response to the Maui wildfires and an insufficient and poorly received federal disaster package that pales compared to the billions in aid being shipped to Ukraine. 

“It’s interesting how incurious our corporate media is about what happened in Maui. I don’t see them interviewing parents who can’t find their kids,” said DeSantis. 

Bill Maher's Comments About Murders in Chicago Is Going to Get Him in Trouble Matt Vespa

The man knows how to dunk on the liberal media, fully aware of their tactics and false narrative-building operations. He can easily tear apart most of the nonsense hurled at him, but that hasn’t translated into sustained support among GOP base voters regarding his 2024 candidacy. That doesn’t mean he can’t run again. Unlike Jeb Bush, should DeSantis fail to get the nomination this cycle, and it looks like that will be the case, he won’t be as bloodied as Jeb Bush or Scott Walker were after their failed 2016 bids.

