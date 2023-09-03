Did Fauci Really Just Say That About Masks Again?
Rolling Stone Posted Fake News in Latest Smear Against Ron DeSantis

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  September 03, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

Rolling Stone, the publication famous for glamorizing one of the Boston Bombers and for pushing a fake rape hoax at the University of Virginia, covered themselves in "glory" yet again after making it appear neo-Nazis who rallied in Orlando were supporters of Governor Ron DeSantis.

In two posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rolling Stone highlighted a portion of the story where one of the neo-Nazis said to reporters on the scene, "We're all DeSantis supporters!"

But further view of the whole incident, as in the very next sentence by the same man, it reveals he said the supportive comment about DeSantis in jest: "F*ck Ron DeSantis! Ron DeSantis is a joke! Ron DeSantis is a joke!"

Democrats have used the two demonstrations that took place on Saturday to say it is DeSantis' fault there are Nazis in the state.

"Nazis in Altamonte Springs at Cranes Roost Park screaming 'we are every where' — absolutely disgusting stuff and another example of the far right extremism growing in [Florida]," state Rep. Anna Eskamani posted.

"Pro-DeSantis neo-Nazis are welcoming Disney tourists to Florida and horrifying families with their hateful message. We must all unequivocally denounce their bigoted antisemitic, anti-Black, anti LGBTQ message every single time we see it— even when our own Governor won’t," state Senate candidate Carlos Guillermo Smith said about the second rally.

DeSantis has previously denounced such rallies.

