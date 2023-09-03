Rolling Stone Posted Fake News in Latest Smear Against Ron DeSantis

Rolling Stone, the publication famous for glamorizing one of the Boston Bombers and for pushing a fake rape hoax at the University of Virginia, covered themselves in "glory" yet again after making it appear neo-Nazis who rallied in Orlando were supporters of Governor Ron DeSantis.

In two posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rolling Stone highlighted a portion of the story where one of the neo-Nazis said to reporters on the scene, "We're all DeSantis supporters!"

“We’re all DeSantis supporters!" one marcher shouted. https://t.co/aYFxOyOZT9 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 3, 2023

Some of the neo-Nazi marchers individually expressed their distaste for Donald Trump, saying they prefer Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. https://t.co/DDNJBDsgJM pic.twitter.com/Ht5meTyWWF — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 3, 2023

But further view of the whole incident, as in the very next sentence by the same man, it reveals he said the supportive comment about DeSantis in jest: "F*ck Ron DeSantis! Ron DeSantis is a joke! Ron DeSantis is a joke!"

2) As the Nazis rallied in Orlando, pro-Trump personality @LauraLoomer showed up and was immediately yelled at by the group, who called her "Laura Jewmer" and "tranny Jew."



"We're not voting Trump, Laura!" they said before sarcastically joking that they prefer DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/kGpVKSfgCA — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 3, 2023

checked it out and the full quote from the sarcastic Nazi gives a very different impression



“We’re all DeSantis supporters! Whoo! [clapping & laughing]. We’re all DeSantis supporters!”



But immediately after:



“Fuck Ron DeSantis. Ron DeSantis is a joke. Ron DeSantis is a joke” pic.twitter.com/9mH4LreOS9 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 3, 2023

Democrats have used the two demonstrations that took place on Saturday to say it is DeSantis' fault there are Nazis in the state.

"Nazis in Altamonte Springs at Cranes Roost Park screaming 'we are every where' — absolutely disgusting stuff and another example of the far right extremism growing in [Florida]," state Rep. Anna Eskamani posted.

"Pro-DeSantis neo-Nazis are welcoming Disney tourists to Florida and horrifying families with their hateful message. We must all unequivocally denounce their bigoted antisemitic, anti-Black, anti LGBTQ message every single time we see it— even when our own Governor won’t," state Senate candidate Carlos Guillermo Smith said about the second rally.

DeSantis has previously denounced such rallies.