A Familiar Name Could Be Giving Testimony Before House Oversight About the Biden Bribery Allegations

The Biden bribery scandal isn’t ending, and a familiar name could reappear before the House Oversight Committee. Remember Tony Bobulinski, the original canary in the coal mine who came forward in the final weeks of the 2020 election to allege that the Biden family was corrupt? Bobulinski had detailed knowledge of Biden’s interests in China, having turned over all files and documents relating to these deals to the FBI at the time. Given the rampant corruption and political interference exhibited by the FBI and the Justice Department in protecting the Biden family from prosecution, you could imagine where this evidence was filed.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chair of House Oversight, also said that Hunter Biden was paying Joe’s bills, with over 5,000 email correspondences between the two being sent; Joe used multiple pseudonyms. And the National Archives knew about it, the same crew who might have set up Trump, leading to the Mar-a-Lago raid last August (via NY Post):

Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca Partners investment firm traded more than 1,000 emails with Joe Biden’s office during his time as vice president — and hundreds remain hidden because of executive privilege asserted by the White House, documents released by the National Archives show. The 861 emails that reference Rosemont Seneca were sent or received by the Office of the Vice President between January 2011 and December 2013, according to America First Legal, which obtained the messages from the National Archives and Records Administration and released them on Wednesday. The White House refused to allow the release of 200 emails referencing Hunter Biden’s firm, citing executive privilege. “Release would disclose confidential advice between the President and his advisors, or between such advisors,” NARA informed America First Legal in response to its records request.

.@RepJamesComer: Hunter paid Joe Biden's bills, and we're getting those bank records; anticipate Tony Bobulinski at an Oversight Committee Hearing and an impeachment inquiry is 'imminent.'



"There's no question Hunter Biden was enriching himself and his family while riding on Air… pic.twitter.com/4xNLjvtlCd — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 31, 2023

Rebecca reported on the damning remarks from Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who got fired at the request of Joe Biden over his investigation into Burisma, the energy company where Hunter's board seat earned him $50,000/month. Joe boasted about how getting rid of this prosecutor was the ultimatum he gave the Ukrainians lest they didn’t want more aid relief.

Why not invite Mr. Shokin to testify while we’re at it?

We have the Bidens funneling money through shell companies, emailing each other using phony names, and Joe Biden not knowing anything about this, right? Joe, you didn’t know your son raked in $20 million from corrupt Central Asian oligarchs. Over 170 suspicious activity reports were filed by six banks against this family. Joe Biden stopped by dinners with Hunter and his band of slimy business partners, who knew their money would grant them access to top American officials. And then, there’s the Burisma bribe of $10 million paid to Joe and Hunter that gave access while offering a legal shield from prosecution. That’s why Shokin got fired.

There’s more than enough to start the impeachment proceedings. It might be necessary to glean testimony from US Attorney David Weiss on what happened during the tax investigations into Hunter.