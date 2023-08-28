Watch KJP Repeatedly Dodge Questions About Joe Biden's Business Partner
Tipsheet

It Looks Like an Impeachment Inquiry Is That Much More Likely Due to 'Gamechanger' Testimony

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 28, 2023 7:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) seems to be increasingly in favor of an impeachment inquiry, with Guy pointing out earlier on Monday that he called it "a natural step forward" while speaking to Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo. There's been plenty of chatter on social media about the speaker's remarks and what it could mean. As it turns out, he's not the only one who thinks it might be time for that step.

On Monday, CBS News' Catherine Herridge shared information from "a senior GOP aide" that provided insight for when the House returns in a couple of weeks from their August recess.

As the post noted "a senior GOP aide tells CBS News the momentum is going toward opening an impeachment inquiry, adding the whistleblower testimony was a 'game changer' for the Hunter Biden plea and for house GOP investigators."

What insight Herridge provided also spoke to September as an important timeline, not just because that's when Congress returns, but because that's when Attorney General Merrick Garland may be going before the House Judiciary Committee. 

"The GOP aide said September is a pivotal month with the anticipated testimony of AG Garland before house judiciary where Garland will be pressured on discrepancies between the Justice Department and IRS whistleblowers over whether then US attorney David Weiss had the ultimate authority to bring charges," her post also noted. "In addition, house GOP-led committee issued subpoenas for IRS officials with direct knowledge of the October 2022 where the whistleblowers alleged Weiss said he did not have the ultimate authority to bring charges."

That IRS whistleblower in question refers to Gary Shapley, who has consistently said that Weiss told six witnesses he did not have full authority when it comes to bringing charges against Hunter Biden. Weiss and Garland, meanwhile, have constantly been changing their stories.

"When the House returns in September, the GOP aide said the conference will come together to discuss a potential impeachment inquiry which is among priority issues for discussion including government spending," Herridge's post noted.

Last week, McCarthy had told Fox Business' Larry Kudlow that an inquiry could happen if the Biden family fails to turn over document, which is consistent with remarks the speaker made last month as well.

Speaking of Garland, House House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) sent the attorney general a letter earlier on Monday putting him on notice for such contradictions, requesting documents by September 11 about Weiss being made Special Counsel.

Many appear impatient for an impeachment inquiry. Former and potentially future President Donald Trump has posted to TruthSocial calling for action, with one post pointing out, in all caps, that there was never inquiry before he was impeached.

Nevertheless, there are those who urge patience, as Kurt Schlichter is doing with one of his columns from last week, "Don’t Impeach Biden … Not Just Yet."


