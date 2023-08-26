There Was Another Fire on Maui

Maui is still reeling from the deadliest wildfire in over a century. As recovery efforts continue, the death toll is over 100 people, with hundreds still missing. The damages are in the billions. If that wasn’t enough, there was panic when an evacuation order was issued over a new brush fire that broke out (via CBS News):

A brush fire on Saturday prompted Maui authorities to evacuate residents from a neighborhood of Lahaina, just a few miles from the site recently ravaged by blazes. An evacuation order was issued for a residential area of Lahaina in the hills above Kaanapali resort hotels, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said. The fire was burning in the Kaanapali Hillside from Anapuni Loop to West Mahipulu, the agency said. The order was for an area around Anapuni Loop, the agency said in a post on social media. At around 2:30 p.m. local time, Maui County officials said the fire had "stabilized" and was "not posing an active threat at this time." Evacuation orders remained in place, however. "Those not in the impacted area, please monitor your cell phone, radio, and TV for further information," the agency said.

Luckily, firefighters were able to contain the blaze, and the evacuation order has been rescinded (via Reuters):

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency on Saturday briefly issued an evacuation order for West Maui due to brush fire. The order was in place for Anapuni Loop to West Mahipulu, the agency said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The order was subsequently lifted after firefighters stopped forward movement of the fire, the agency said in a follow-up post.

The island is still reeling from the deadly blaze earlier this month, along with state and local officials' apparent incompetent and dysfunctional disaster response.