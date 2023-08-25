Why Fighter Jets Were Scrambled Near Joe Biden's Lake Tahoe Vacation Spot

Joe Biden’s vacation at Lake Tahoe was interrupted by a serious security breach in the skies above the $18 million house the First Family is renting. The incident was brief, but fighter jets had to be scrambled to intercept a civilian aircraft that violated the no-fly zone overhead. Flares were deployed, and the plane was escorted to a safe area. It looks like this was an accident, though it could have been tragic as these fighters would have blasted this aircraft out of the sky. No information about the pilot was released (via ABC News):

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) scrambled fighter jets Friday after an aircraft was detected too close to President Biden's location. https://t.co/ztuENKuupO

U.S. air defense scrambled fighter jets Friday to wave off a civilian aircraft that had entered temporarily restricted air space near Lake Tahoe, where President Joe Biden and Jill Biden are vacationing.

The crews of two F-16s fired flares to catch the attention of the pilot of the civilian craft and escorted it out of the restricted airspace without further incident, North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, said in a statement.

A Coast Guard helicopter also took part in the intercept, which happened Friday morning West Coast time. No information about the civilian aircraft or its pilot was released.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that the incursion was “not of protective interest” and had no impact on Secret Service operations.

White House principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton added there also was no impact on the president.