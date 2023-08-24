These Wisconsin Voters Liked What Ron DeSantis Said During the Debate
Trump Confirms Time of His Arrest in Georgia
Biden's DOJ Announces Lawsuit Against Elon Musk's SpaceX
House Judiciary Opens Investigation Into Georgia DA Who Indicted Trump
Hochul Begs Biden to Help Remove Illegal Immigrants From Her State
The Biden Impeachment Could Be Coming...and We Can Thank Merrick Garland
The Nonsensical Way Chicago's Mayor Is Attempting to Crack Down on Crime
Instead of Calling to Secure the Border, NY Gov. Asks Biden to Do...
Chris Hayes Is Addicted to Fentanyl Deflections, and Vox Has a Dim View...
Chris Christie Tries to Put Positive Spin On Booing He Received During GOP...
Massive MAGA Crowds Gather At Fulton County Jail to Support Trump
Study Suggests Irreversible Transgender Surgeries Declined Post-Pandemic
Psaki Claims 'No One' Supports Abortion Up Until Birth. Democrat Politicians Have Said...
Top 5 Moments of the First GOP Debate
Tipsheet

Here Are Some Funny Moments From Donald Trump's Interview With Tucker Carlson

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 24, 2023 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Donald Trump sat down with Tucker Carlson for an interview which dropped on Twitter minutes before the first Republican debate, which the former president ditched. He explained that decision with some soundbites that were classic Trump. From Jeffrey Epstein to whether Democrats want to murder him, the 45-minute interview wasn't anything new.

The former president did say that there are many fine Democrats, but there is a “savage animal” sect who are sick people who hate our country. Those sickos he mentioned aren’t difficult to identify. It’s those who weaponized the media, the intelligence community, and the Justice Department to push a variety of hoaxes and conspiracy theories to destroy his administration (via CBS News): 

Recommended

The Biden Impeachment Could Be Coming...and We Can Thank Merrick Garland Matt Vespa


The pre-taped interview was made available on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, five minutes before Wednesday night's debate began. Trump, who made little news Carlson in the roughly 45-minute interview, explained why he didn't show up to the debate. 

"You see the polls have come out, I'm leading by 50 and 60 points," Trump said. "And some of them are at one and zero and two. And I'm saying, 'Do I sit there for an hour or two hours, whatever it's going to be and get harassed by people that shouldn't even be running for president? Should I be doing that? And a network that isn't particularly friendly, frankly.'"

 […]

Trump's appearance with Carlson aired a day before the former president is expected to turn himself in at a Fulton County, Georgia, jail after he was indicted on charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.   

For weeks, Trump had said he would not attend the debate and dangled the possibility of an alternate appearance before confirming his plans over the weekend. 

We discussed on the Triggered podcast that this interview, while hyped to the heights of K2, fell a bit short regarding substance. There was nothing about Dr. Fauci, COVID, or the vaccine. There was nothing about how he would clean up the Department of Justice, something he should have done after the 2016 election. 

Also, Trump is not a traditional candidate; he could’ve debated last night. Why take the risk when you’re up that much in the polls? Given the margins, the Trump camp has every right to feel this contest is over, but it might have clipped most of the JV crop on stage last night. Is anyone concerned that Christie’s zingers would have ended Trump’s campaign? I think the former president would have wiped out everyone or at least held his own and then some, reinforcing the narrative that this primary is about who will be Trump’s running mate. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Biden Impeachment Could Be Coming...and We Can Thank Merrick Garland Matt Vespa
Don’t Impeach Biden … Not Just Yet Kurt Schlichter
Donald Trump’s Interview With Tucker Carlson Got a Jaw-Dropping Number of Views Leah Barkoukis
Jesse Watters: Here's What the Media Don't Want You to Know About Rising COVID Numbers Leah Barkoukis
Massive MAGA Crowds Gather At Fulton County Jail to Support Trump Sarah Arnold
One DeSantis Line Really Landed With the Audience at Last Night's Debate Julio Rosas

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Biden Impeachment Could Be Coming...and We Can Thank Merrick Garland Matt Vespa