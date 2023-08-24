Biden's DOJ Announces Lawsuit Against Elon Musk's SpaceX
House Judiciary Opens Investigation Into Georgia DA Who Indicted Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 24, 2023 3:30 PM

They’ll have their games, we’ll play ours. That seems to be how Georgia’s 2020 election investigation plays out outside Fulton County. District Attorney Fani Willis indicted former President Trump and over a dozen others, including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, in this RICO case. Once that development was revealed in May, we should have braced ourselves for an indictment. Trump is expected to turn himself in today and pay the $200,000 bond. The media awaits his mugshot.

Willis wants a trial to start within two months, which will not happen. Given the number of parties, more than one will file for a continuance. Donald Trump is at the top of that list, with his legal strategy to delay his trials until after the 2024 election. Now, House Republicans have opened an investigation into Ms. Willis, claiming that her probe was politically motivated (via Daily Caller): 


The House Judiciary Committee is launching an investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over her conduct related to her indictment of former President Donald Trump. 

Willis indicted the former president on Aug. 14 for allegedly violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, several counts of conspiracy, making false statements and more when allegedly interfering in the state’s election. The Republican-controlled committee is probing Willis over whether she coordinated with the Department of Justice when charging Trump, according to a letter from House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan. 

The letter also questioned whether Willis’ indictment against Trump was politically motivated, referencing several instances leading up to the indictment. For instance, the letter mentions a new campaign website launched just days before the charges were brought where Willis touted her investigation into the former president. 

Additionally, the letter references a grand juror who made media appearances “bragging” about the then-potential charges, as well as the Fulton County clerk’s office briefly posting a document containing charges nearly identical to those in the indictment, which was issued hours later. 

Willis is also fundraising off her RICO case, and the jury forewoman, Emily Kohrs, should have disqualified this entire endeavor, as her media tour last winter even had liberal legal analysts aghast. Last, there were allegations that prosecutors hosted ice cream parties with the jurors.


