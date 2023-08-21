Wait, How Has This Not Happened in Hawaii Yet?

Hawaii Democrats are shining examples of government incompetence as those entrusted with disaster response and overall leadership have failed miserably in the aftermath of the deadly Maui wildfires. Those in the water commission were concerned about equity as people burned alive. The mayor appears to be a deer caught in the headlights, and the military has yet to be deployed to assist in recovery efforts.

After ten days of devastating fire in Maui the mayor, Richard Bissen couldn’t give an answer how many kids are missing.



Honestly what is going on in Maui?

Why is there no answers or accountability? pic.twitter.com/R0xjxVukMc — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 20, 2023

Beege Welborn over at Hot Air noted that glaring issue as residents fume over their state’s response to this disaster. Right now, there are concerns about water safety, and yet the US Marines, who could assist in this area, have to be activated:

You know who has water – and not just cases of it, but great big potable, refillable, mobile containers full of it called “water buffalos”? That they take everywhere? Marines. There are around 10,000 Marines at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (Kaneohe). There another 12K+ active duty Navy sailors and 5500+ active duty Air Force personnel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. That’s a lot of bodies with a lot of gear and, most importantly, expertise, who do not care if they are hot and tired. You know who it seems that Governor hasn’t requested come help Maui’s people – HIS people – only an island away? Any of those 27,000 troops who are sitting there, waiting for the call.

And why haven’t we seen steady news updates? No local outlets can get anyone on the record. The Maui police and the governor’s office have taken a vow of silence, which has frustrated publications like the Maui Times. And then Gov. Josh Green got huffy because of how some reacted to the response to this wildfire. He lectured about the pitfalls of social media and how on-the-ground reporting is more “intelligent.” Other outlets have done that, Joshy. They’re riddled with tragic stories. If there is one thing we can determine from Green’s response, it’s that any comprehensive state review of how Hawaii failed in this disaster cannot be trusted. Outside observers must be called to review the aftermath.

💥Governor of Hawaii Speaks Out



The people of Lahaina have lost everything including family members to flames for some. Per the AP, 1K+ are still missing.



The media has received RADIO SILENCE from the gov't. (Editor Maui Times ⬇️).



Now watch the Governor's response... ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/8zgjpUxoAH pic.twitter.com/kr1KsiULC1 — Louisa Clary (@louisaclary) August 19, 2023

People are dead, communities are destroyed, and Gov. Green gives a lecture about the media. It shows where the priorities rest with this office and how liberals react when they’re called out for their abysmal management style.

“He was there, lying and hugging my dog”: A Maui mother describes to @lilialuciano the devastating moment her family made it back to their home to find her son, who died just days before his 15th birthday. https://t.co/la7KsbQmU0 pic.twitter.com/sRVFqYm9NL — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) August 21, 2023



