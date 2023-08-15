That Cannot Be the Reason Why Joe Biden Is Avoiding Hawaii
We Have to Face This Heinous Possibility Regarding the Trump Indictments

As Spencer wrote last night, Donald Trump has been indicted in the Georgia election probe. This outcome was known in May when it was reported that this investigation had become a RICO case. When have those ever ended with no one being indicted? How the entire Trump legal circus would play out during this election cycle could be traced back to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg slapping charges against the former president over his hush money arrangement with Stormy Daniels. 

Suppose prosecutors could ignore the statute of limitations and craft grade-A legalese that make mere misdemeanors into felonies and have a judge sign off on this. In that case, Trump would get shellacked—and he did. He’s facing four indictments, with nearly 100 charges, from paying off porn stars to allegedly mishandling classified documents and instigating an insurrection. Everything the Left tried to pin him through impeachment has been rehashed by the anti-Trump lawyers who infest the Department of Justice. 

While it might have been wishful thinking that common sense and sheer lack of evidence would prevent Trump from being indicted four times, he can’t ignore it. He must show up for the arraignments and fight these bogus legal actions. The same resignation applies to convictions—I don’t think Trump will be able to beat all the charges

Unless there’s a Christmas miracle during the pre-trial motions and the judges toss dozens of charges simultaneously, I don’t see Trump escaping conviction. The January 6 indictment, one of the more bizarre ones since it seeks to incriminate Trump based on his state of mind during the event, is likely to remain intact; the trial will be in DC.

The consequences of a Trump conviction could be devastating, and Democrats seem blissfully unaware that they’re creating an environment where another January 6-like event could erupt. An increasing number of Americans are starting to see the actions against Trump by the Justice Department to be motivated by politics rather than facts. Or they want another riot on the Hill to weaponize against Republicans, spurring a massive roundup of conservatives. 

These are dangerous times. 

