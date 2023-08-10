This Has to Be One of the Most Tone-Deaf Segments From a CNN...
Who Will Say No More to the Current Madness?
The Pro-Life Dilemma and the Politics of Prudence
Jack Smith Thinks He Can Leak Evidence, but Trump Can't
LGBT Love Is Love Fallout Harms Foster Children
'Bidenomics' Has Been a Disaster
Kaine Supports Increased Government Surveillance of Private Health Information
We Need More Bible, Not Less
Cyber-Workforce Crisis Another National Security Failure for Biden Administration
Disney's Latest Ploy to Indoctrinate Children Is Beyond Disgraceful
Democrat Demanded Twitter to Censor Users Who Criticized Her Anti-Trump Tweets
'We Are Going to Subpoena' Bidens: Comer Previews What's Next With Investigations
Seattle Cop Unleashes Fury On 'Spineless Mayor' In Resignation Letter
Noem Poses the Obvious Question to Non-Trump Candidates
Tipsheet

That Alleged Judgeship Threat Seems to Have Come Back to Haunt a Jack Smith Staffer

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 10, 2023 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The arraignment for Trump aide Walt Nauta has been finally completed. Nauta, indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith, pleaded not guilty to the obstruction of justice and false statements charges. Part of the classified document controversy earned Donald Trump his second indictment. Yet, Mike Davis, a former law clerk for Justice Neil Gorsuch, took to Twitter to voice his disgust regarding Nauta’s part in the legal drama. For starters, he feels that one of Mr. Smith’s staffers should face misconduct charges for threatening Nauta’s attorney.

That allegation was lobbed in June when Stanley Woodward met with federal prosecutors about Mr. Nauta’s predicament. They wanted the Trump valet to cooperate in their investigation with indictments looming. Smith’s counselor, Jay Bratt, was the one who allegedly brought up Woodward’s recent application for a judgeship and how that process might be greased if he played ball with the Feds.

Recommended

Angry Young Men Are Going To Disrupt The Garbage Paradigm Kurt Schlichter

As Rebecca wrote, this isn’t the first allegation of prosecutorial misconduct. Jack Smith might not have reviewed all the documents when deciding whether to indict Trump over mishandling classified materials. And now, with this third indictment against the former president over January 6, we’re putting Trump’s thoughts on trial. This overreach isn’t unusual for Mr. Smith, who is known for getting ahead of his skis on criminal matters.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Angry Young Men Are Going To Disrupt The Garbage Paradigm Kurt Schlichter
This Has to Be One of the Most Tone-Deaf Segments From a CNN Host in Awhile Matt Vespa
Guess What Hunter Biden Wanted Removed From Burisma's Website Matt Vespa
Watch What Happens When Sen. Warren Is Asked About Biden Family's Payments Julio Rosas
Democrat Demanded Twitter to Censor Users Who Criticized Her Anti-Trump Tweets Sarah Arnold
Noem Poses the Obvious Question to Non-Trump Candidates Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Angry Young Men Are Going To Disrupt The Garbage Paradigm Kurt Schlichter