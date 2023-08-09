Why Dianne Feinstein Went to the Hospital Again

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) revisited the hospital for a non-life-threatening fall. Her office described it as “minor”, and preliminary scans showed that it caused no damage. The incident has been described as a little fall at her San Francisco home. Yet, the California Democrat, who has been a longtime fixture of the US Senate, has been beset by health issues that have sidelined her for months (via NBC News):

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., fell at home on Tuesday and visited the hospital to get checked out, her office said. “Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear and she returned home,” a Feinstein spokesperson told NBC News in an email on Wednesday. […] Feinstein's health has been closely watched … She has rejected calls to resign her seat and insists she will remain a senator until her term ends in January 2025, then retire.

Returning to DC in May following her recent bout with shingles, she had partial facial paralysis, a complication known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Her absence has infuriated the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, as her prolonged stay away from the Hill has led to judicial nominations being held up. Many want her to go, but the aging liberal, whose mental and physical facilities have declined dramatically, won her last election. She’s gone in 2025.

I think Mitch McConnell is too old to do the job, but the people of Kentucky opted to send him back. That must be respected. The difference is that for Democrats, their arguments for Feinstein’s removal could easily have been redirected at Joe Biden. He’s the other senior citizen who cannot execute the duties and responsibilities as president on his good days when he’s directing his corrupt Department of Justice to interfere in investigations into his son.