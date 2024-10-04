Trump Heads Back to Butler With a Slate of Special Guests

Former President Donald Trump is headed back to Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday in a triumphant return to the place where he was shot by an attempted assassin in July.

"On Saturday, October 5th, 2024, President Donald J. Trump will return to Butler, Pennsylvania to hold a rally on the very same ground where he took a bullet for democracy less than three months ago," the campaign released in a statement.

Trump will be joined by a number of special guests, including the family of 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, who was killed while attending the rally. Elon Musk will also attend in addition to a number of lawmakers and local first responders.

Here is the full list, courtesy of the Trump campaign:

Helen Comperatore, Wife of Corey Comperatore Allyson Comperatore, Daughter of Corey Comperatore Kaylee Comperatore, Daughter of Corey Comperatore Douglas Meeder, Husband of Kelly Meeder Kelly Meeder, Sister of Corey Comperatore Children of Kelly Meeder Dawn Comperatore-Schaffer, Sister of Corey Comperatore Dr. Jim Sweetland, 7/13 Butler Rally Attendee & Doctor who served as first responder on 7/13 David Dutch, 7/13 Butler Rally Attendee who was injured Lou Shear, 7/13 Rally Volunteer & Wife of Ed Shear Tom Natoli, 7/13 Rally Attendee Rene White, 7/13 Butler Rally Attendee Malphine Fogal, 7/13 Butler Rally Attendee & Mother of Russian Prisoner Marc Fogal Ed Lenz, 7/13 Butler Rally Paramedic Eric Trump, Son of President Donald J. Trump & Executive Vice President, Trump Organization Lara Trump, Daughter-in-Law of President Donald J. Trump & Co-Chair, Republican National Committee Elon Musk, Founder, CEO, and Chief Engineer of SpaceX Sen. JD Vance, Vice Presidential Nominee & U.S. Senator (OH) Sen. Eric Schmitt, U.S. Senator (MO) Rep. Ronny Jackson, U.S. Congressman (TX-13) Rep. Dan Meuser, U.S. Congressman (PA-09) Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, U.S. Congressman (PA-14) Rep. Glenn Thompson, U.S. Congressman (PA-15) Rep. Mike Kelly, U.S. Congressman (PA-16) Rep. Mike Waltz, U.S. Congressman (FL-06) Rep. Cory Mills, U.S. Congressman (FL-07) Comm’r. Sid Miller, Agriculture Commissioner of Texas Mayor JD Longo, Mayor of Slippery Rock, PA Sheriff Mike Slupe, Sheriff of Butler County, PA Sheriff William McKenna, Sheriff of Montour County, PA Sheriff Scott Neiswonger, Sheriff of Warren County, PA Sheriff Frank Levindoski, Sheriff of Tioga County, PA Sheriff Robert Fyock, Sheriff of Indiana County, PA Sheriff William Carbaugh Jr., Sheriff of Forest County, PA Sheriff Tony Guy, Sheriff of Beaver County, PA Sheriff James Ott, Sheriff of Blair County, PA Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss, Sheriff of Clarion County, PA Sheriff Todd Caltagarone, Sheriff of Elk County, PA Sheriff James Custer, Sheriff of Fayette County, PA Sheriff Dave Powers, Sheriff of Crawford County, PA Comm’r. Leslie Osche, Chair & Commissioner, Butler County Comm’r. Kimberly Geyer, Vice Chair & Commissioner, Butler County Comm’r. Ed Natali, Commissioner, Butler Township Comm’r. Sam Zurzolo, Commissioner, Butler Township Chairman Michael Whatley, Chairman, Republican National Committee Christine Toretti, RNC National Committeewoman (PA) Chairman Lawrence Tabas, Chairman, PAGOP Vonne Andring, Senior Advisor, PAGOP Dave McCormick, Candidate for U.S. Senate (PA) Steve Witkoff, Founder, Witkoff Group Jim Worthington, Campaign Bundler & Chairman, Pennsylvania RNC Delegation Matt Coday, President & Founder, Oil and Gas Workers Association Ranger Sean Parnell, Ranger, U.S. Army (RET.) & Best-Selling Author Frog-X Parachute Team, Special Forces Sky Divers (RET.) Lee Greenwood, American Musician Scott Lobaido, Artist Dan Newlin, Attorney, Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys and Donor to July 13 Victims Rico Elmore, Captain, Trump Force 47, and 7/13 Rally Attendee and First Responder Dr. Jim Sweetland, 7/13 Rally Attendee and First Responder Ed Shear, 7/13 Rally Attendee and First Responder Jim Jones, 7/13 Crane Owner

Meanwhile, Americans still have very few answers about how an attempted assassin was able to get shots off at Trump from an unsecured rooftop less than 200 yards from the stage. The Secret Service and FBI have provided a number of unsatisfactory answers to members of Congress.