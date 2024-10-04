In Surprise Appearance, Biden Was Asked About a 'Peaceful' Election. This Was His...
Tipsheet

Trump Heads Back to Butler With a Slate of Special Guests

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 04, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Former President Donald Trump is headed back to Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday in a triumphant return to the place where he was shot by an attempted assassin in July. 

"On Saturday, October 5th, 2024, President Donald J. Trump will return to Butler, Pennsylvania to hold a rally on the very same ground where he took a bullet for democracy less than three months ago," the campaign released in a statement. 

Trump will be joined by a number of special guests, including the family of 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, who was killed while attending the rally. Elon Musk will also attend in addition to a number of lawmakers and local first responders. 

Here is the full list, courtesy of the Trump campaign: 

Helen Comperatore, Wife of Corey Comperatore

Allyson Comperatore, Daughter of Corey Comperatore

Kaylee Comperatore, Daughter of Corey Comperatore

Douglas Meeder, Husband of Kelly Meeder

Kelly Meeder, Sister of Corey Comperatore

Children of Kelly Meeder

Dawn Comperatore-Schaffer, Sister of Corey Comperatore

Dr. Jim Sweetland, 7/13 Butler Rally Attendee & Doctor who served as first responder on 7/13

David Dutch, 7/13 Butler Rally Attendee who was injured

Lou Shear, 7/13 Rally Volunteer & Wife of Ed Shear

Tom Natoli, 7/13 Rally Attendee

Rene White,  7/13 Butler Rally Attendee

Malphine Fogal, 7/13 Butler Rally Attendee & Mother of Russian Prisoner Marc Fogal

Ed Lenz, 7/13 Butler Rally Paramedic

Eric Trump, Son of President Donald J. Trump & Executive Vice President, Trump Organization

Lara Trump, Daughter-in-Law of President Donald J. Trump & Co-Chair, Republican National Committee

Elon Musk, Founder, CEO, and Chief Engineer of SpaceX

Sen. JD Vance, Vice Presidential Nominee & U.S. Senator (OH)

Sen. Eric Schmitt, U.S. Senator (MO)

Rep. Ronny Jackson, U.S. Congressman (TX-13)

Rep. Dan Meuser, U.S. Congressman (PA-09)

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, U.S. Congressman (PA-14)

Rep. Glenn Thompson, U.S. Congressman (PA-15)

Rep. Mike Kelly, U.S. Congressman (PA-16)

Rep. Mike Waltz, U.S. Congressman (FL-06)

Rep. Cory Mills, U.S. Congressman (FL-07)

Comm’r. Sid Miller, Agriculture Commissioner of Texas

Mayor JD Longo, Mayor of Slippery Rock, PA

Sheriff Mike Slupe, Sheriff of Butler County, PA

Sheriff William McKenna, Sheriff of Montour County, PA

Sheriff Scott Neiswonger, Sheriff of Warren County, PA

Sheriff Frank Levindoski, Sheriff of Tioga County, PA

Sheriff Robert Fyock, Sheriff of Indiana County, PA

Sheriff William Carbaugh Jr., Sheriff of Forest County, PA

Sheriff Tony Guy, Sheriff of Beaver County, PA

Sheriff James Ott, Sheriff of Blair County, PA

Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss, Sheriff of Clarion County, PA

Sheriff Todd Caltagarone, Sheriff of Elk County, PA

Sheriff James Custer, Sheriff of Fayette County, PA

Sheriff Dave Powers, Sheriff of Crawford County, PA

Comm’r. Leslie Osche, Chair & Commissioner, Butler County

Comm’r. Kimberly Geyer, Vice Chair & Commissioner, Butler County

Comm’r. Ed Natali, Commissioner, Butler Township

Comm’r. Sam Zurzolo, Commissioner, Butler Township

Chairman Michael Whatley, Chairman, Republican National Committee

Christine Toretti, RNC National Committeewoman (PA)

Chairman Lawrence Tabas, Chairman, PAGOP

Vonne Andring, Senior Advisor, PAGOP

Dave McCormick, Candidate for U.S. Senate (PA)

Steve Witkoff, Founder, Witkoff Group

Jim Worthington, Campaign Bundler & Chairman, Pennsylvania RNC Delegation

Matt Coday, President & Founder, Oil and Gas Workers Association

Ranger Sean Parnell, Ranger, U.S. Army (RET.) & Best-Selling Author

Frog-X Parachute Team, Special Forces Sky Divers (RET.)

Lee Greenwood, American Musician

Scott Lobaido, Artist

Dan Newlin, Attorney, Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys and Donor to July 13 Victims

Rico Elmore, Captain, Trump Force 47, and 7/13 Rally Attendee and First Responder

Dr. Jim Sweetland, 7/13 Rally Attendee and First Responder

Ed Shear, 7/13 Rally Attendee and First Responder

Jim Jones, 7/13 Crane Owner

Meanwhile, Americans still have very few answers about how an attempted assassin was able to get shots off at Trump from an unsecured rooftop less than 200 yards from the stage. The Secret Service and FBI have provided a number of unsatisfactory answers to members of Congress. 

