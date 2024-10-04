Twilight Zone: Kamala Slobbers All Over Dick Cheney at Wisconsin Rally

It’s something out of the Twilight Zone: the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party in 2024 is showering former Vice President Dick Cheney with adulation. This person was considered to be the antichrist by Democrats, Darth Vader personified. Now, he’s some patriot because he endorsed Kamala Harris for president. It’s an acid trip, but former Rep. Liz Cheney (D-WY) * is joining her father in endorsing Harris, which is an anticlimactic moment. We knew this was coming. The only shock value was that it took Liz so long to make her political allegiance public.

A crowd of Democrats cheers for Dick Cheney (who they absolutely loathed until a few years ago) at Kamala's rally:



“I also want to thank your father, Vice President Dick Cheney, for his support, and what he has done to serve our country.”



Beyond parody.pic.twitter.com/e6PHql2uwb — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 3, 2024

Cheney being tapped by Democrats and their endorsements hoisted as some major political earthquake that could shake up the race is hilarious. Supposedly, Liz is being drafted to animate anti-Trump Republicans in the waning weeks of the 2024 cycle (via Politico):

The pairing once would have been unthinkable. In Ripon, Wisconsin, the sentimental birthplace of the GOP, Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail with Liz Cheney on Thursday in what marked the vice president’s highest-profile attempt yet to woo non-MAGA Republicans. The California liberal and Wyoming conservative agree on little besides their view that former President Donald Trump is a threat to democracy who shouldn’t return to the White House after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. At Ripon College, in a small city where a group of Whigs, Free Soilers and Democrats met in 1854 to form a new party, calling themselves Republicans, Cheney said she would vote for a Democrat for the first time in her life to stop Trump. “Our republic faces a threat unlike any we have faced before,” said Cheney. “A former president who attempted to stay in power by unraveling the foundations of our republic, by refusing to accept the lawful results confirmed by dozens of courts of the 2020 election.” At the small-scale event, Harris framed the presidential race as an existential event and sought to draw voters’ attention back to the riot at the Capitol nearly four years ago.

"Do you think that Liz Cheney speaks for the Republican Party?"



WISCONSIN VOTERS:



"No."



"Absolutely not." pic.twitter.com/ILuYwBYyHn — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2024

Wow. Also, no one cares about January 6. In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a state that could decide it all, even those who aren’t backing Trump know this message falls flat with working-class voters. No one has ever cared about that little riot except the deranged and the inordinately dense.

Cheney is being deployed to mobilize anti-Trump Republicans—we call those people Democrats, fellas. Liz’s political transformation has come full circle, selling her soul to the Democrats. Granted, she did that long before this moment.

I still can’t get over Democrats touting Dick Cheney all over the place—what a time to be alive.

*She’s no longer a Republican.