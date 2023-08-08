Speaker McCarthy Sets a Trap for Biden on Impeachment

There’s more than enough to get the ball rolling on impeachment for Joe Biden. The media and Biden’s allies will predictably call each new development duds, but this story isn’t going away. Credible witnesses and whistleblowers have come forward. Hunter Biden’s former associates have shed more light on this shady and sleazy government access operations the father-son duo was peddling. Over 170 suspicious activity reports (SAR) were filed from six banks regarding the family’s financial transactions. Some of these payments were bribes, as indicated in the FBI’s FD-1023 report from their confidential informant concerning Hunter and Joe’s relationship with Burisma Holdings. Other proceeds were funneled into family-run shell companies.

KEVIN MCCARTHY DOUBLES DOWN ON BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY! pic.twitter.com/tHwgfZqbvS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2023

When Hunter’s laptop was exposed, Joe Biden’s Justice Department worked overtime stymying any investigation into the president’s son. That knowledge worked its way up to the attorney general’s office, which appears to have lied regarding the independence of these federal investigations into Hunter Biden. Merrick Garland should also be impeached, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is starting to set a trap for Joe Biden on impeachment. The red line McCarthy established was the White House’s refusal to turn over financial documents. Today, he demanded Biden’s bank records (via NY Post):

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has called on President Biden to “give us his bank statements” to prove he didn’t benefit from his family’s foreign business dealing as Republicans prepare to launch an impeachment inquiry as early as next month. “I think there’s enough proof out there that this Biden family needs to come forward and show there wasn’t a pay to play,” McCarthy (R-Calif.) told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Monday night — after testimony last week from first son Hunter Biden’s former associate Devon Archer implicated Joe Biden in about two dozen phone calls and in-person meetings with his son’s foreign patrons. McCarthy said that an impeachment inquiry, which he first raised in late July as a possibility, “empowers Congress, Republicans and Democrats of their committee, to be able to get the information if somebody fights from providing it to them.” The White House did not immediately respond to a question about whether Biden would provide his bank statements to Congress. The president ignored a query in June about the possibility of handing over his bank statements during a gaggle with reporters on the White House lawn.

We all know Biden will not turn over these records, which provides cause to initiate an impeachment inquiry. The real question, though, is whether House Republicans have the stones to go through with it because their reluctance is palpable on the Senate side.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on that he could launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, if the administration fails to provide information sought by committees investigating the president and his family https://t.co/nMsGp3rLhk pic.twitter.com/Ew9t39R5QR — Reuters (@Reuters) July 26, 2023



