Two Words That Never Fail in Describing Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris has served up multiple helpings of word salad. It’s hard to keep track, though it's become the two words that best describe her tenure serving the office. If it’s not that, the vice president has had an equal share of bizarre statements not so dissimilar from those of Selena Meyer on HBO’s "Veep." The difference is that Meyer is a fictional character. From her juvenile assessment of the Ukraine war to second-hand embarrassment over the repetition during her press conference after the Highland Park mass shooting, Ms. Harris’ battle with the English language rivals that of George W. Bush. However, the former president was competent at doing the job.

KAMALA HARRIS: "It's expensive when you, when all your tires, you know, when you lose your, your, your tires are ended up being flat because of those roads and bridges" pic.twitter.com/WJyi13tKGq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2023

Sarah covered the other awkward moment with the vice president over the weekend. Still, Harris decided to serve a double portion, sounding like a broken record, talking about “space cooperation” with the Mongolian prime minister (via Fox News):

As she hosted Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai at the White House to discuss tourism, mineral trade and space exploration, this summit proved to be no exception. After noting to the head of state that "President Biden and I have each been, since we have been in office, to the Indo-Pacific three times each," Harris spoke in circles about America’s plans to work together with Mongolia on space exploration. "Today, I am pleased to announce that the next steps in our work together will be about further expanding our partnership. In particular, we will discuss the work that we will do together to strengthen our space cooperation," Harris said. "You and I spoke briefly about the beginning of the next era — and, for you, what that means, in terms of your leadership and your vision for the future, and certainly, strengthening our space cooperation would be a part of that agenda — including, of course, using our space cooperation to think about how we strengthen the economic prosperity and development of our nations." This was not the first uncomfortable public comment Harris has given about space. In February, she was mocked for an awkward description of a space launch that was said to be "patronizing."

However, nothing will beat this poem: “It is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day.”

.@craigmelvin asks if it’s time to change admin’s strategy on Covid, Harris says:

“It is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down” pic.twitter.com/8I52Q43050 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 13, 2022

With the Mongolian prime minister, Harris was a cross between a word salad maker and a robot. Both iterations are a trainwreck that has degraded her standing as a potential successor to Joe Biden. To rehash, the inelegant public appearances aren’t the only issue. Harris has fostered a reportedly toxic work environment, which has probably kept top talent in communications far away from this sinking ship.

She has failed in every task handed down to her by Mr. Biden. The incompetence knows no bounds, so Democrats have probably held their fire in demanding the president, who is mentally and physically incapable of performing his duties, from stepping aside in 2024. Harris in the driver’s seat would be a calamity for the Democratic Party, all but assuring a Republican victory, even with Donald Trump at the top of the ticket.

Kamala Harris CACKLES after urging people in the audience to clap. pic.twitter.com/3SCMWAl3o4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2023



