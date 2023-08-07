We Finally Know Why Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Might Cage Fight
Jason Aldean's 'Trump' Song Has Been Given the 'Academic' Treatment...and It's Embarrassing

August 07, 2023
Country Music star Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That In A Small Town’ set off a mini-civil war within this community, along with progressives who were aghast at the lyrics, primarily because it called them out on all their antics. Some lefty country artists also voiced their opposition, but that didn’t stop the song from reaching the top of the charts. The lyrics are supposedly coded to appeal to Trump voters. 

That’s what the “academics” say when they analyze the song, which shows how the Left has become insane. They dissected a song for alleged triggers and dog whistles. Folks, this is how most of us feel about the left-wing running amok in Democrat-run cities (via Fox News):


 The Hollywood Reporter (THR) condemned country music star Jason Aldean’s "Try That in a Small Town" and quoted academics accusing it of spreading division and racism. 

Aldean became a national figure after he released a music video for his song, "Try That in a Small Town," that included authentic news footage of rioters, looters, and violence in 2020 after the death of George Floyd. In the song, the country singer warned such activity would not be tolerated in rural America. CMT responded by pulling the music video from circulation on their network. 

THR published a piece on Wednesday, "How Jason Aldean Cynically Built ‘Small Town’ to Appeal to Trump Country," noting that some have blasted the song as "a pro-lynching anthem and anti-Black." 

THR quoted Hunter College music theory professor Philip Ewell arguing the song is part of a phenomenon of subtle yet unmistakable "anti-Blackness" amid America’s cultural divide. 

[…] 

He claimed that lyrics such as "pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store" have an implicitly anti-Black message in particular, adding, ""Anybody really should understand that there’s a strong racial undertone to these lyrics." 

"Someone’s robbing a liquor store — in the American psyche, the person who’s doing that without saying it is a Black person, right? It’s just in our minds. It’s supposed to be that way," Ewell argued. "And when you paint that picture in someone’s mind of someone pulling a gun on an owner of a liquor store, the person pulling the gun is Black. The owner of a liquor store is probably Asian or maybe white. And there are these racial stereotypes that play out in lyrics like this."

The same piece quoted country music historian and Belmont University professor Don Cusic warning that there were "coded" racial messages in the footage, regardless of whether rioters of multiple races were shown. 

I can’t it anymore. Just shut up because no one cares, profs. No one. This mental self-gratification exercise will play well in the faculty lounge and with your equally demented students, but outside of campus; this will fall on deaf ears. And it’s not because everyone is racist; we all have better things to do. We have to work to pay the bills, and a lesson on music theory through the prism of left-wing lunacy isn’t going to do that.


