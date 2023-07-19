Here's Why Jason Aldean Is the Mob's Newest Target

Country music star Jason Aldean has caused liberals to have a temper tantrum over one of his newest songs because they say the lyrics are dripping with racism despite race never being mentioned in the song.

"Try That In A Small Town" is a song that features lyrics against rioting, criminals, and general lawlessness, things that have been plaguing the country's biggest cities. It also features lines that include a warning about gun confiscation:

Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk

Carjack an old lady at a red light

Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store

Ya think it's cool, well, act a fool if ya like

Cuss out a cop, spit in his face

Stomp on the flag and light it up

Yeah, ya think you're tough

Well, try that in a small town

See how far ya make it down the road

Around here, we take care of our own

You cross that line, it won't take long

For you to find out, I recommend you don't

Try that in a small town

Got a gun that my granddad gave me

They say one day they're gonna round up

Well, that sh*t might fly in the city, good luck

Jason Aldean just released an absolutely epic music video for the song "Try That In a Small Town" that rips into the left-wing riots, soft on crime governance in cities, gun control, and other leftist degradation. pic.twitter.com/dUYzGbnvc6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 17, 2023

On Twitter, liberals, progressives, and gun control advocates have been hyperventilating about a song that has been out since May. The music video for it was released this month.

Just a reminder that Jason Aldean grew up in a city (population approx. 160,000) and now lives in Nashville, TN (population 692,000).



He has no idea what “happens in a small town”, he’s just a racist who writes barely concealed lynching songs. https://t.co/5JvfucZ5cN — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) July 17, 2023

Proud to have had a hand in getting CMT to reject this racist and violent song… https://t.co/6siOWPcYHM pic.twitter.com/vTMQFxNXOQ — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 19, 2023

The @opry is hosting Jason Aldean at a fundraiser for the Covenant School in Nashville. One would think there are many other country music artists they could invite instead? pic.twitter.com/VLaNY8ObJp — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 19, 2023

Following the online backlash, CMT confirmed they pulled the music video from their channel's lineup after airing it a few times.

"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous," Aldean tweeted. "There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far."

"'Try That In A Small Town,' for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences," he added.