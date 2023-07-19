John Kerry All But Laughed Out of China Following Climate Change Trip
Comer Previews New Bombshell Info Ahead of Hunter Biden Whistleblower Hearing
Matt Gaetz's Hail Mary Attempt to Save Trump From the Justice Department
Opening Statement From IRS 'Whistleblower X' Has Been Released and Hoo Boy
We Know What Charges Trump Is Facing for January 6, But There's a...
Lia Thomas Shows Support for Violent Antifa Movement
‘Stay Out of China!’...Before It Collapses?
NYC Man Becomes Multimillionaire for Repeatedly Failing NY Teaching Exam
What's Interesting About a Pro-Israel Vote in the House Last Night...
Lawmakers Overturn Dem Governor’s Veto on Irreversible Transgender Care Bill
Jennifer Rubin Gets Wrecked Repeating Mistake on Florida's Migration Numbers
Time for the Right to Step Up
Let's Talk About Cluster Bombs
Let's Talk About the DeSantis 'Reset'
Tipsheet

Here's Why Jason Aldean Is the Mob's Newest Target

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 19, 2023 11:30 AM
Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Country music star Jason Aldean has caused liberals to have a temper tantrum over one of his newest songs because they say the lyrics are dripping with racism despite race never being mentioned in the song.

"Try That In A Small Town" is a song that features lyrics against rioting, criminals, and general lawlessness, things that have been plaguing the country's biggest cities. It also features lines that include a warning about gun confiscation:

Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk
Carjack an old lady at a red light
Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store
Ya think it's cool, well, act a fool if ya like


Cuss out a cop, spit in his face
Stomp on the flag and light it up
Yeah, ya think you're tough


Well, try that in a small town
See how far ya make it down the road
Around here, we take care of our own
You cross that line, it won't take long
For you to find out, I recommend you don't
Try that in a small town


Got a gun that my granddad gave me
They say one day they're gonna round up
Well, that sh*t might fly in the city, good luck

Recommended

Opening Statement From IRS 'Whistleblower X' Has Been Released and Hoo Boy Spencer Brown

On Twitter, liberals, progressives, and gun control advocates have been hyperventilating about a song that has been out since May. The music video for it was released this month.

Following the online backlash, CMT confirmed they pulled the music video from their channel's lineup after airing it a few times.

"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous," Aldean tweeted. "There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far."

"'Try That In A Small Town,' for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences," he added.

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Opening Statement From IRS 'Whistleblower X' Has Been Released and Hoo Boy Spencer Brown
We Know What Charges Trump Is Facing for January 6, But There's a Problem Matt Vespa
John Kerry All But Laughed Out of China Following Climate Change Trip Katie Pavlich
Jennifer Rubin Gets Wrecked Repeating Mistake on Florida's Migration Numbers Rebecca Downs
Let's Talk About the DeSantis 'Reset' Guy Benson
Joe Biden Falls Apart on Camera During Meeting With Israel's President Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Opening Statement From IRS 'Whistleblower X' Has Been Released and Hoo Boy Spencer Brown