Liberals' Attempt to Cancel Jason Aldean's New Song Backfires

Liberals and progressives being upset over country music star Jason Aldean's latest song and wanting it to be taken off the airwaves seems to have backfired since "Try That In A Small Town" has reached number one on iTunes.

As Townhall has reported, the controversy started after liberals on social media accused Aldean's song of being racist for speaking out against riots and general lawlessness, despite the fact race is not mentioned.

"Try That In A Small Town" also features lyrics that have a warning about gun confiscation:

Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk Carjack an old lady at a red light Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store Ya think it's cool, well, act a fool if ya like

Cuss out a cop, spit in his face Stomp on the flag and light it up Yeah, ya think you're tough

Well, try that in a small town See how far ya make it down the road Around here, we take care of our own You cross that line, it won't take long For you to find out, I recommend you don't Try that in a small town

Got a gun that my granddad gave me They say one day they're gonna round up Well, that sh*t might fly in the city, good luck

Starting on Wednesday and into Thursday, the song has reached the top spot on iTunes, beating out "Seven (Summer Mix)" and "Fast Car," the country cover performed by Luke Combs.

"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous," Aldean tweeted. "There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far."

"'Try That In A Small Town,' for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences," he added.