'Ticket to Freedom': Why Trump Wants a Prolonged Trial

Donald Trump faces almost 100 charges in three separate trials, with a fourth likely on the way in Georgia. We all know this is politically motivated and that the cases, especially the one filed by the Manhattan district attorney, are, to quote the late Antonin Scalia, pure applesauce. Trump can’t ignore it, however. He must show up for the arraignments and prepare his legal defense.

This fiasco brings us to the 2024 election, where a potentially four-time indicted candidate could be an anchor on the entire GOP field. It’s not a good situation, though the latest development in the Biden bribery scandal has changed things. We knew Joe and Hunter were dealing in sleazy government access deals. However, we have the FBI’s FD-1023 report, the testimony of ex-Hunter associate Devon Archer, and the slew of suspicious activity reports from six banks, which provides massive movement on the story, which now has some coverage from the establishment press. It would have remained in the news if Trump wasn’t indicted a third time, a peculiar occurrence.

But too much has been revealed that could be incriminating for the Biden family. As Joe tries to manage that crisis on the home front, Trump must ensure that his trials are lengthy, which Axios suggests his “ticket to freedom:”

Now facing 78 criminal charges in three jurisdictions — with the possibility of a fourth indictment in Georgia by the end of the month — Trump's quest to regain the White House has become existential. Delaying his trials and winning the 2024 election, which is expected to be a tight race with President Biden, could be Trump's best bet for avoiding prison time. The Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel has long held that sitting presidents cannot be tried and imprisoned, and Trump has already teased plans to dismantle DOJ independence or pardon himself if elected. Driving the news: At today's hearing, Trump's lawyer John Lauro called it "absurd" to suggest the case could go to trial within the 70-day timeframe laid out in the Speedy Trial Act — citing the "massive amount of information" prosecutors are expected to turn over in the discovery process. […] The big picture: This tactic isn't exclusive to the Jan. 6 case. In Trump's classified documents trial, his lawyers have made clear they plan to file a flurry of motions to gum up the "rocket docket" that Southern Florida's speedy federal court is known for. […] The bottom line: While Trump remains the runaway favorite for the GOP nomination, nearly half of Republicans say they would not vote for him if he were convicted of a felony, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

I’m not so sure that’s accurate. When the cards are down, the base comes home, and it’s too early to poll that scenario. But I can see why Trump would want to avoid a gambling situation like this, so keeping the trials ongoing through 2024 would ensure this would never happen. If Trump wins, he could pardon himself. But the fact that he’s indicted and victimized by the Justice Department could be eternal fuel for the GOP pyre, and the base is livid over this legal circus.

Trump hasn’t won the nomination yet, and Lord knows what other developments on this drama could drop; the same goes for the Biden bribery allegations. Stay tuned.