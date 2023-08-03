Wait...What's This 'Lovely Letter' Joe Biden Sent to Former Associate Devon Archer?

As Julio wrote yesterday, Devon Archer sat down with Tucker Carlson, where the pair discussed the obvious: the business scheme Joe and Hunter Biden are involved in landed them in serious legal trouble. Hunter Biden’s cupcake plea deal was rightfully tossed by a judge who viewed it as a joke. It was a perversion of justice; a man commits tax and gun charges and gets no jail time. The sleazy government access deals the pair allegedly dabbled in have been known for months, but the FBI’s FD-1023 report from their informant was the bombshell we’ve been waiting for.

The Bidens got $10 million in 2015-16, which they reportedly coerced from Burisma. However, its co-founder, Mykola Zlochevsky, who is also an alleged source for Russian intelligence, kept tabs on this arrangement, making notes of the payments and recording the calls between him and the Bidens. Hunter Biden and his former associate, Devon Archer, got cushy jobs at Burisma; they, in return, got legal protection from investigation and access to then-top Obama officials.

Hunter’s emails to Archer, which were recently released, show the First Kid worried about Foreign Agents Registration Act violations. That’s the least of it, but Joe chiming in over the phone the 20-plus times could rope him into a FARA legal pickle. Archer claimed that the father-son duo would discuss things like the weather. Try again. All these calls happened to have occurred when a business deal was being hashed out. Archer told Carlson that Joe on the phone was proof to prospective clients that they would have platinum-level access in DC. What about the money?

Well, mountains of cash were funneled into shell companies, which dinged the Biden clan with over 170 suspicious activity reports from six banks. Archer admits the influence-peddling operation the Bidens had established was an “abuse of soft power.” And to make matters worse for Joe Biden, there’s this letter he sent to Archer in 201, where the then-VP said he was “happy” that Archer and Hunter were “together” (via NY Post):

Then-Vice President Joe Biden told his son Hunter’s former business associate Devon Archer in early 2011 that he was “happy” the two were partners — in a postscript to a note thanking Archer for attending a lunch with visiting Chinese President Hu Jintao. “I apologize for not getting a chance to talk to you at the luncheon yesterday. I was having trouble getting away from hosting President Hu,” Biden told Archer in the letter dated Jan. 20, 2011. “I hope I get a chance to see you again soon with Hunter. I hope you enjoyed lunch. Thanks for coming,” the missive concluded. Biden, who maintains he has never discussed business with his son, attached a handwritten note to the letter: “P.S. Happy you guys are together,” an apparent reference to their Rosemont Seneca Partners investment firm. Archer shared the letter with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as part of an interview published Wednesday and The Post also acquired a copy of the note. […] “First of all, it’s a lovely letter,” Archer answered. “Listen, it was kind of the beginning of our partnership and he was thanking me and thanking Hunter, I think, at the end of the day for bringing this idea of this government-regulatory-strategic-advisory business into the private equity world. And I think he was excited for the prospects for Hunter and he was just thanking [me], and I think it was a nice gesture.” “It was a nice gesture for sure. Very polite. It gets a 10 on the etiquette scale,” Carlson agreed, adding: “But he’s vice president of the United States and he’s talking about foreign business deals with you and thanking you for that.” “I think I — at the time, I think I hit the jackpot in finding the regulatory environment or company that can navigate right to the top,” Archer reflected. “But, you know, obviously, as time has told, being a little bit too close to the sun ends up burning you.” “These are not business guys,” Carlson pressed. “This is the vice president of the United States. He’s not allowed to be working on businesses with foreign governments while he’s vice president, I don’t think.” “Not that I know of,” Archer deadpanned. “But here he is!” a near-hysterical Carlson exclaimed, to which Archer answered: “Right.”

Archer gave closed-door testimony on Monday, despite threats of incarceration by the Justice Department before his remarks, an action one could argue is witness intimidation. The media narrative has gone from ‘Joe knew nothing about Hunter to the president has been known to talk to his son’s business partners for years.’ The shameless goalpost shifting shows we’re onto something, and the needle is slowly being threaded.

The Bidens look more like a crime family daily, selling out their country for a quick buck, some with unfriendly governments to the United States. It’s a smart ploy: dispersing the wealth from these deals among shell companies and other family members and keeping it off Joe’s books. Thanks to that laptop, Hunter Biden is to blame for unveiling this whole operation. And Joe magnified it when he opted to return to public life. The man could have absorbed his share of the proceeds and retired. Now, he’s looking at impeachment.

