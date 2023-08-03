Facebook Admits They Were Biden’s Personal Social Media Stasi

Donald Trump has been indicted for a third time, and more details about the Biden family bribery operation were revealed, so it’s easy to see how this equally damning story for the Biden presidency could have slipped under the radar. Many of you already knew this to be true. The Hunter Biden laptop story was the catalyst for showing the public how the sausage was made regarding censorship. The Twitter Files report from reporter Matt Taibbi and others exposed this intricate system between the FBI and Twitter, where this unholy alliance sought to influence public opinion.

They’ll deny it, and they did, but the operations speak for themselves. Social media companies have been stacked with former spooks. Twitter locked The New York Post, who first reported about the laptop, out of their account for days, blocking links about the laptop from being shared on the platform. So, would you be shocked if Facebook was Joe Biden’s personal social media Stasi? No, and, of course, they were, removing posts about COVID, including jokes and those that contained genuine information (via Fox News):

The Biden administration also wanted Facebook to remove TRUE information as well. pic.twitter.com/5SWcb7ZrRS — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 28, 2023





Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, shared another batch of newly subpoenaed documents that he said "reveal Facebook bowed to the Biden White House’s pressure to remove posts" from the social media platform on Friday. A lengthy social media thread dubbed "The Facebook Files Part 2" began with the link to a Wall Street Journal report headlined "Facebook Bowed to White House Pressure, Removed Covid Posts." Jordan then wrote that in the summer of 2021, "the White House was mounting a nationwide push for Americans to get vaccinated for Covid-19. Part of that push included a public and SECRET campaign to get Facebook to more aggressively police vaccine-related content, including TRUE information." […] "Biden Administration officials claimed that many Americans were hesitant to get vaccines because of content—including true information—that they saw on Facebook," Jordan wrote, noting Biden said "they’re killing people" last July. "Facebook employees initially bristled at President Biden’s accusation," Jordan wrote, with accompanying emails, before adding "the tongue-lashing directly caused Facebook to reevaluate its policies about COVID-19 content—discussions that involved high-level company officials including Clegg and then-Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg."

It's astonishing that in less than a decade, these companies, which enjoyed the respect and admiration of millions for their independence and mostly free-speech mindset, could be ruined. Conservatives used to dominate Twitter in early 2010, so much so that left-wingers are Netroots Nations had a panel demanding liberals post more. Then, the Trump era came, and these companies, besieged by the Left since their headquarters were often in uber-liberal enclaves, caved to the mob's demands. They hired former intelligence officers to their top executive offices, and the face-lift was complete. They were state-run influence shops and intelligence-gathering hubs which targeted conservatives and suppressed news that made Democrats look bad. It wasn’t like Soviet Russia, but it might be the closest thing we’ve had to having a politburo here.