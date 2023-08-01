What a Dem Rep Said About Hunter Biden Isn't Going to Sit Well With the White House

Former Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer testified before a closed-door hearing, where his anticipated remarks were to highlight Joe Biden’s knowledge of his son’s sleazy business dealings, some of which were with actors not friendly to the United States. Mr. Archer claimed that Joe called his son multiple times during these meetings to discuss other matters, like the weather, which is laughably unbelievable. The Department of Justice also appeared to have engaged in witness intimidation before his Monday testimony, threatening him with legal action, which was cleared up but not before creating a public relations error.

Hunter Biden: "I dont believe in lottery tickets anymore, but I do believe in the super chairman" https://t.co/s7JGy3hB7w The "super" is Che Feng who is under investigation for corruption. Hunter was right. Lottery tickets are long-shot gambles. Influence peddling is a sure thing — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 1, 2023

The media reaction has also been predictable, moving the goalposts on the narrative about Joe Biden being privy to his son’s dealings. Like the president, some outlets have gone from Joe never knew to he always spoke to his son’s business partners. Not so fast, but we’ll circle back to that. It seems like there’s at least one Democrat willing to acknowledge Hunter Biden broke the law: Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT). He broke party ranks on this issue, or at least on some of the facts of the case, last Friday (via Fox News):

A Democratic congressman admitted that it's "clear" Hunter Biden broke the law during an interview on Friday. Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes took a swipe at Republicans Friday night before acknowledging the first son’s legal troubles. "Let me say something that you never heard a Republican member of Congress say in the four years of the Trump administration, which is that if Hunter Biden broke the law, he should be prosecuted," Himes said on MSNBC. "And it is clear that he broke the law with respect to taxes and possibly the ownership of a handgun. He should be held accountable for that." […] "If he traded on his father’s influence, he should be held accountable for that. And I’m emphasizing this because you never, ever heard a Republican say the same thing about Donald Trump or his family," Himes argued. The Democratic congressman argued there was no evidence that President Biden colluded with his son on any crimes, but insinuated that any evidence should be taken seriously if it arises. "Now, to the question about impeachment, there is today zero evidence, zero evidence that Joe Biden, the president of the United States, knew about what his son was doing. If he did know about it, if he participated in that, then that is a very different conversation," Himes added.

1) It never happened and you're crazy for thinking it did



2) We always knew it happened, it's old news, time to move on <------- We are here https://t.co/1h6V0tdzuh — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 1, 2023

Joe Biden August 2019: “I have never discussed, with my son or my brother or with anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses. Period."



New York Times July 2023: “It has long been known that the elder Mr. Biden at times interacted with his son’s business partners.”… pic.twitter.com/gCiBGYjvav — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 1, 2023

There's "zero evidence" that Joe Biden didn’t know or colluded with Hunter on these deals—sure, Jim. Some of us know already, but we’ll wait to see when more evidence drops. And, of course, a ‘but Trump’ pivot had to occur unless he wanted a primary challenge. But, yes, Hunter Biden broke the law. And we haven’t even dug into the 170-plus suspicious activity reports six banks have filed regarding the Bidens’ financial transactions, monies from these deals which were later transferred into the multiple shell companies the family established.