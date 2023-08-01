Georgia Prosecutor on 2020 Election Charges for Trump: 'We're Ready to Go'

We cannot act like we’re surprised by this development. When it was announced that Georgia was roping their 2020 election interference probe involving Donald Trump into a RICO case, it was over. One of the angles of the RICO investigation involved Trump hiring two firms to investigate allegations of voter fraud in the Peach State and then burying the findings.

It’s all part of the ongoing ‘death by a thousand’ legal cuts against the former president, actions that Democrats hope to gin up the GOP base into nominating Trump again in 2024. The timeline for a possible indictment was between July and September, but the Georgia prosecutor said her office is ready to go in this matter (via NBC News):

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis reemphasized her plans to announce charging decisions by Sept. 1 in her investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. “The work is accomplished,” Willis told an NBC affiliate during a back-to-school event last weekend. “We’ve been working for two-and-a-half years. We’re ready to go.” In a letter to the chief judge of the Fulton County courthouse in May, Willis signaled in a scheduling request that charging decisions stemming from an investigation into “possible criminal interference in the administration of Georgia’s 2020 general election” could come in early August. She asked the judge to not schedule in-person trials or hearings the weeks of Aug. 7 and 14. Willis also said in a separate letter to law enforcement that she’d announce charging decisions during a state Superior Court term that began this month. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney seated two grand juries this month that will hear cases over the length of term, which ends Sept. 1. They are likely to be tasked with deciding whether Trump and his allies will face election interference charges. In the interview over the weekend, Willis said she is preparing for people’s reactions to the charging decisions. “Some people may not be happy with the decisions that I’m making,” Willis said. “And sometimes, when people are unhappy, they act in a way that could create harm.”

If Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg got an indictment based on some cockamamie legalese that elevated misdemeanors into felonies, ignored statute of limitation concerns, and drowned out pure reason, then don’t be floored if Trump gets indicted in September. This could be the fourth indictment against the former president, who still faces another legal action by Special Counsel Jack Smith over January 6.