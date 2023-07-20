A Rashida Tlaib Quote Is Surprisingly Appropriate Regarding the Latest in the Biden Corruption Story

House Republicans, you know what to do. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) released the FD-1023 report the FBI tried to withhold from Congress, which details the bribery operation that Joe and Hunter Biden were part of regarding their activities with Burisma Holdings. Both men were paid $5 million each in 2015-16, with new details about the arrangement. It was protection money, which Burisma’s chief financial officer, Vadim Pojarski, states clearly in the report. The company hired Hunter Biden to “protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems.”

FD-1023s are reports based on information from confidential human sources. This informant is highly credible, feeding this information to the bureau for years. The first intelligence about the alleged Biden bribery operation was filed in 2018. New attention was given to this report when FBI Director Christopher Wray admitted that the agency had information about this scheme but refused to turn over the document. The FBI only did this when Wray was threatened with contempt. The bureau turned it over to the House Oversight Committee, whose members read it in the secure SCIF, which was unnecessary since it’s not classified.

Before the report’s full release, more details emerged about Mykola Zlochevsky, the co-founder of Burisma Holdings, who allegedly felt coerced by these payments, for which he kept a ledger and recordings of their phone conversations. He also referred to Joe Biden as the “big guy.” Zlochevsky is also a reported asset for Russian intelligence, so if the allegations that Tony Bobulinski made about the Bidens being compromised after their pitch to CFEC China Energy, then I don’t know what will; Joe got paid off indirectly by the Kremlin.

Spencer had the breakdown:

🚨READ🚨



Senator @ChuckGrassley just released the FD-1023 form at the center of allegations that then-Vice President Joe Biden was engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national. pic.twitter.com/WCKXMmdJko — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2023





First Meeting with Burisma Executives in Kyiv, Ukraine 2015/2016. In late 2015 or 2016, during the Obama/Biden administration, CHS [confidential human source] was first introduced to officials at Ukraine natural gas business Burisma Holdings ("Burisma) through [REDACTED] Oleksandr Ostapenko (alternate transliteration - Alexander Ostapenko; for full identification of Ostapenko, see attachments to [REDACTED]CV[REDACTED]Serial 212, a FD-1023 by CHS serialized on 1/2/2018). CHS and Ostapenko traveled to Ukraine and went to Burisma's office that was located 20 minutes away from the City Center. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss Burisma's interest in purchasing a US-based oil and gas business, for purposes of merging it with Burisma for purposes of conducting an IPO in the US. Burisma was willing to purchase a US-based entity for $20-30 million. […] Meeting with CHS, Ostapenko, and Mykola Zlochevsky in Vienna, Austria in 2016. Approximately one or two months after the aforementioned Burisma meeting in Ukraine, CHS traveled to Vienna, Austria with Ostapenko and met with Mykola Zlochevsky at an outside coffee shop. The trio continued to talk about the feasibility of Burisma acquiring a US-based entity. CHS recalled this meeting took place around the time Joe Biden made a public statement about (former) Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin being corrupt, and the he should be fired/removed from office. CHS told Zlochevsky that due to Shokin's investigation into Burisma, which was made public at this time, it would have a substantial negative impact on Burisma's prospective IPO in the United States. Zlochevsky replied something to the effect of, "Don't worry Hunter will take care of all of those issues through his dad." CHS did not ask any further questions about what they specifically meant. CHS asked Zlochevsky why Burisma would pay $20-30 million to buy a US company for IPO purposes when it would be cheaper to just form a new US-entity, or purchase a corporate shell that was already listed on an exchange. Zlochevsky responded that Hunter Biden advised Burisma it could rase much more capital if Burisma purchased a larger US-based business that already had a history in the US oil and gas sector. CHS recalled Zlochevsky mentioned some US-based gas business(es) in Texas, the names of which CHS did not recall. CHS advised Zlochevsky it would be problematic to raise capital in the US given Shokin's investigation into Burisma as nobody in the US would invest in a company that was the subject of a criminal investigation. CHS suggested it would be best if Burisma would simply litigate the matter in Ukraine, and pay some attorney $50,000. Zlochevsky said he/Burisma would likely lose the trial because he could not show that Burisma was innocent; Zlochevsky also laughed at CHS's number of $50,000 (not because of the small amount, but because the number contained a "5") and said that "it cost 5 (million) to pay one Biden, and 5 (million) to another Biden." CHS noted that at this time, it was unclear to CHS whether these alleged payments were already made. CHS told Zlochevsky that any such payments to the Biden would complicate matters, and Burisma should hire "some normal US oil and gas advisors" because the Bidens have no experience with that business sector. Zlochevsky made some comment that although Hunter Biden "was stupid, and his (Zlochevsky's) dog was smarter," Zlochevsky needed to keep hunter Biden (on the board) "so everything will be okay." CHS inquired whether Hunter Biden or Joe Biden told Zlochevsky he should retain Hunter Biden; Zlochevsky replied, "They both did." CHS reiterated CHS's opinion that Zlochevsky was making a mistake and he should fire Hunter Biden and deal with Shokin's investigation directly so that the matter will remain an issue in Ukraine, and not turn in to some international matter. Zlochevsky responded something to the effect of, "Don't worry, this thing will go away anyway." CHS replied that, notwithstanding Shokin's investigation, it was still a bad decision for Burisma to spend $20-$30 million to buy a US business, and that CHS didn't want to be involved with the Biden matter. Zlochevsky responded that he appreciated CHS's advice, but that "it's too late to change his decision." CHS understood this to mean that Zlochevsky had already had paid the Bidens, presumably to "deal with Shokin." Subsequent Telephone Call Between CHS and Zlochevsky. 2016/2017 Telephone Call. Shortly after the 2016 US election and during President Trump's transition period, CHS participated in a conference call with Ostapenko and Zlochevsky. CHS inquired whether Zlochevsky was happy with the US election results. Zlochevsky replied that he was not happy Trump won the election. CHS asked Zlochevsky whether he was concerned about Burisma's involvement with the Bidens. Zlochevsky stated he didn't want to pay the Bidens and he was "pushed to pay" them. (CHS explained the Russian term Zlochevsky used to explain the payments was "poluchili" (transliterated by the CHS), which literally translates to "got it" or "received it", but is also used in Russian-criminal-slang for being "forced or coerced to pay." Zlochevsky stated Shokin had already been fired, and no investigation was currently going on, and that nobody would find out about his financial dealings with the Bidens. CHS then stated, "I hope you have some back-up (proof) for your words (namely, that Zlochevsky was "forced" to pay the Bidens). Zlochevsky replied he has many text messages and "recordings" that show that he was coerced to make such payments (See blow, subsequent CHS reporting on 6/29/2020). CHS told Zlochevsky he should make certain that he should retain those recordings. Zlochevsky asked whether it would make any (legal) difference whether he voluntarily made such payments, or if he was "forced" to make them. Zlochevsky then asked CHS whether CHS could provide any assistance in Ukraine (with the Poroshenko regime) if something were to happen to Zlochevsky in the future. CHS replied that CHS didn't want to get involved in any such matters.

I thought I’d never quote a member of the Squad again, not since Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) took a shot at members of Congress for being permitted to skip the line on COVID vaccinations, but here we are with Rep. Rashida Tlaib. In 2019, fresh off their win in retaking the House in the 2018 midterms, the Michigan Democrat vowed they would “impeach the mother**ker [Trump].” House Republicans should channel that sentiment. There’s more than enough here to start the hearings.

The Burisma payouts are bad enough, but the bombshell IRS whistleblower testimony yesterday adds more cause that the Biden White House, this administration, and the Department of Justice have willingly abused their power to protect the cracked-out son of the president. Joseph Ziegler, who for weeks was known as “Agent X,” finally came forward and revealed his identity to the nation. A gay Democrat and 13-year veteran of the IRS, he categorized how Hunter Biden was flouting the tax code, the cumulative effect of these violations was that charges were to be filed. Delaware US Attorney David Weiss agreed but told Zeigler there was resistance within the Justice Department. Weiss tried and failed to bring charges multiple times in 2022, despite Attorney General Merrick Garland declaring that Weiss had the authority and that the DOJ did not interfere with these investigations.

More from @CBSNews exclusive interview with IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler, telling @CBS_Herridge that he believes the evidence he gathered supported more serious charges than those Hunter Biden is expected to plead guilty to next week. pic.twitter.com/LbCW52jOcg — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 20, 2023

The FBI told its investigating agent to avoid a House Oversight Committee deposition, probably because the agent would divulge that the bureau tipped off Hunter’s lawyers about an interview in December 2020. The instances of Justice Department interference in anything involving Hunter after the laptop was found in the final weeks of the 2020 election are inestimable now. Biden used the lawyers and agents of the DOJ to act like his personal army to protect his son at all costs. As we know from the FD-1023 and IRS Special Agent Gary Shapley, investigating Hunter could ultimately lead to Joe Biden, and it has here. That’s why, according to Shapley, the meddling became pervasive. At the very least, a special counsel appointment should be made, but that would mean Democrats abide by the rule of law and we live in a fair world.

Folks, Trump made a phone call where no laws were broken. Biden took bribes...allegedly. This decision isn't difficult.

“Pojarskii replied that Hunter Biden was not smart, and they wanted to

get additional counsel.” pic.twitter.com/GYMyfUk6er — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 20, 2023

“Zlochevsky stated [Ukraine prosecutor Viktor, who had been investigating Burisma] Shokin had already been fired, and no investigation was currently going on, and that nobody would find out about his financial dealings with the Bidens. CHS then stated, ‘l hope you have some… pic.twitter.com/vKJLMQdZ3z — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 20, 2023

During a call with the CHS in 2019, Zlochevsky said “he did not send any funds directly to the ‘Big Guy’ (which CHS understood was a reference to Joe Biden). CHS asked Zlochevsky how many companies/bank accounts Zlochevsky controls; Zlochevsky responded it would take them… pic.twitter.com/vI3MRnHX6e — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 20, 2023

It is an outrage that the FBI, under director Christopher Wray, buried this FD-1023, and that Delaware US Attorney David Weiss, when provided with the FD-1023 by then Trump AG Bill Barr in September 2020, after it had been vetted as credible by the US Attorney in Pittsburgh,… — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 20, 2023



