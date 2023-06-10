Joe Biden's Alleged Briber Had a Familiar Nickname For Him

As the media clamors about Donald Trump being indicted in the classified materials probe, more details about the alleged Joe Biden bribery scheme have come to light. Of course, none of this will see the light of day. It’s the Hunter Biden laptop story all over again. We’ve noted how the timing of the Trump indictment is too good to be true. A damning document about Joe Biden’s alleged involvement in being paid $5 million by a foreign national is turned over by the FBI, and then Trump is slapped with new federal charges. There’s incriminating evidence of Biden's corruption again, but Donald Trump will squeeze that out of the broadcast.

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Barr Confirms Rep. Jamie Raskin Lied About Biden Family Corruption Investigation

The FBI informant is also reportedly fearful that he or she could be killed if revealed to the press. This person also not only has information about this bribery operation stemming from Biden’s shady arrangements in Ukraine but quite possibly knows the man who bribed Biden. There’s a ledger of these payments. The stars are aligning on this ongoing probe into Joe Biden. What’s peculiar is that the subject who allegedly gave Biden the cash referred to the president by a familiar nickname (via Washington Examiner) [emphasis mine]:

President Joe Biden was referred to as the “big guy” by the Ukrainian oligarch who owned the Hunter Biden-employing energy giant Burisma, sources say an FBI record reveals. Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian owner of Burisma, was the "foreign national" involved in the alleged "criminal bribery scheme" detailed in an FBI confidential human source form, and Zlochevsky referred to Joe Biden as the “big guy” during a conversation a number of years before the June 2020 date of the bureau form, according to sources familiar with the FBI record who described its contents to the Washington Examiner. The sources told the Washington Examiner that the Ukrainian oligarch discussed an alleged bribe of $5 million to Joe Biden and of $5 million to Hunter Biden, according to the paid FBI informant who said he heard this from Zlochevsky. The sources said Zlochevsky said he believed it would be difficult to unravel the alleged bribery scheme for at least 10 years because of the number of bank accounts involved. Zlochevsky’s alleged reference to Joe Biden as the “big guy” appears independent of the apparent reference to the now-president as the “big guy” by a Hunter Biden business associate during negotiations with Chinese intelligence-linked businessmen. The China-related reference occurred in a May 2017 email not made public until October 2020. The existence of the Ukraine-related FD-1023 appears to have been revealed to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) by whistleblowers in 2022, and Grassley told the Justice Department and FBI back in October to hand over “all records,” including “FD-1023” documents that “reference Mykola Zlochevsky, Hunter Biden, James Biden, and Joe Biden.” Amid the threat of being held in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena, FBI Director Christopher Wray allowed members of the committee to review the FD-1023 on Thursday.

Yep, it’s not the first time we’ve heard Biden referred to by this name. It was plastered all over the place in the waning days of the 2020 election that the liberal media expertly suppressed.

Before the Trump indictment news, Democrats and the media were working overtime trying to sell a fake narrative about this investigation, including the lie that then-Attorney General William Barr shut down the probe after finding no incriminating findings. Barr did no such thing, referring the matter to the US attorney’s office in Delaware.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, even went so far as to lie about the origins of the FD-1023, the report filed by the FBI regarding information taken from confidential human sources. He said that the report derived from allegations brought up by Rudy Giuliani. Again, that’s a lie, which was dispensed with within hours. The sidebar here is that the old operation from which the FBI, the media, and the Democrats used to fan the flames of Russian collusion no longer works. They’ve been neutralized after the whole narrative was exposed as a fake, weaponized by anti-Trump public servants to hamstring and boot a duly elected president. With nowhere to pivot, this cadre of liars is probably relieved that the Trump indictment has allowed them to move onto something else, at least for now.