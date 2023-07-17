The Deserved Suffering of the Regime Media Hack
There's One Democrat Running Whose 2024 Promise Would Garner Tons of GOP Support

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 17, 2023 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

No, this isn’t an endorsement, but a broken clock is right twice a day. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is a 2024 candidate for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president. He’s also reportedly reviled on his side of the aisle, with some considering those who support him to be fundamentally unserious. One could use the same line against Biden supporters, who privately know that Joe can’t do the job in his mentally degraded state. But Kennedy has a 2024 promise, which will have bipartisan support, given the intense reactions to the COVID lockdown regime and Anthony Fauci. Kennedy said he’d charge Fauci for any crimes that might have been committed during the pandemic (via Fox News):


Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., said Monday that he would prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci for his actions during the coronavirus pandemic if he is elected president and his attorney general determined that "crimes were committed." 

The Democratic challenger to President Biden made the comment on "Jesse Watters Primetime" during a wide-ranging interview where he was pressed on his conspiratorial views on vaccines, his past claims that the CIA was involved in the assassination of his uncle President John F. Kennedy and the nature of his 2024 challenge to Biden for the Democratic  nomination. 

Referencing Kennedy's book "The Real Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health," Fox News host Jesse Watters asked the Democrat why he believes Fauci is "the devil" and whether he stands by his earlier pledge to prosecute the former NIAID director as president if he or the National Institutes of Health played a role in the Wuhan lab leak. 

"If there were crimes that he committed, of course, I would tell the attorney general to prosecute him, not hold off," Kennedy replied. 

Most would be willing to look past Kennedy’s off-the-wall theories about vaccines and other issues if it meant locking up Fauci should that possibility arise. The man has been at the forefront of science fiction on everything concerning this pandemic, from the lab leak to natural immunity—Fauci went against the science. And like a typical Washington bureaucrat, criticizing him is attacking science itself. Sorry, doc, everyone could smell the BS emanating from the Potomac on COVID. You and your people gave Democrats the blank check to take emergency powers out for a spin to the detriment of millions.

I’d rather chug bleach than vote for Kennedy or the Democrats in 2024, but prosecuting Fauci—why not? The Left has gone after us on bogus witch hunts—time to get our scalps. At the same time, it's probably best if someone else makes that case since RFK will never be president, and he stepped in it when it insinuated that COVID targets certain radical groups but spares Chinese and Jewish people

