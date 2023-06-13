Why the Story About Bomb Threats Against Target Will Fade From the Liberal Media

Target decided to hop into the woke pool, and they’re now drowning. The retail chain decided to go the way of Dylan Mulvaney, the biological male masquerading as a woman whose marketing partnership has torched Bud Light. In less than two weeks, Target sales dropped almost $10 billion. The quest to get the best LGBT rating from the Human Rights Campaign has been costly for companies, but it doesn’t seem to have deterred any corporate boards, as Kellogg might be the next to go all-in on the transgender stuff with their brands.

Target’s foray into this trend had a particular ‘in your face’ feeling, trotting out trans-friendly clothing, including bathing suits which gave individuals the ability to tuck. The backlash has caused many Target locations to move this merchandise to the back of the store where it’s less visible, sparking some fake news stories about anti-trans protests at some locations.

Now, we have some bomb threats at Target stores across various states, but outlets like The Washington Post buried the lede for obvious reasons. It didn’t fit the narrative. The person or persons made these threats because Target had betrayed the LGBT community (via WaPo) [emphasis mine]:

Target stores in at least five states were evacuated this weekend after receiving bomb threats. Though no explosives were discovered, the incidents tie into the backlash over the retail chain’s Pride Month merchandise. The threats Saturday in parts of Oklahoma, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont and Louisiana mirror those made in recent weeks in Ohio, Utah and Pennsylvania. In most instances, unknown individuals emailed the threats to local news outlets. The FBI and the regional Joint Terrorism Task Force have been assisting with the investigation in some jurisdictions. Law enforcement investigated the threats and determined the stores are safe, Target said in a statement. All stores are “currently open and operating regular hours.” […] News outlets in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York received the same threatening email Saturday, according to South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke. The message, which accused Target of betraying the LGBTQ+ community, named a store in South Burlington, Vt., and ones in Plattsburgh, N.Y., and in Keene and West Lebanon, N.H. Burke said his officers helped evacuate the store and do a “cursory search to render the store safe,” which lasted about 25 minutes.

Yeah, that latter part, the piece's core, is mentioned several paragraphs down. This story will fade away fast because you know the drill: nothing can be weaponized against Republicans here.

