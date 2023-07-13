You're Going to Get a Kick Out of the Letter Hunter Biden's Lawyer Sent to Trump

Either Hunter Biden is a delicate snowflake, or his legal team is beyond thin-skinned because the letter they sent to Donald Trump is laughable. The former president has been posting extensively about the cracked-out son of Joe Biden. He’s an easy target, and we got a window into his whacked-out life when the contents of his laptop got revealed. Essentially, Hunter’s lawyer told Trump to stop exercising his constitutional right to free speech because it could cause harm to Mr. Biden and his family (via ABC News):

An attorney for Hunter Biden sent a cease-and-desist letter on Thursday to former President Donald Trump's legal team, claiming that Trump's rhetoric on social media and elsewhere "could lead to [Hunter Biden's] or his family’s injury." Abbe Lowell, one of the younger Biden's lawyers, cited past examples when Trump's language allegedly inspired violence, notably the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol, the October attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi, and the man arrested near the Obamas' Washington, D.C., residence last month with an arsenal of firearms. "This is not a false alarm," Lowell wrote. "We are just one such social media message away from another incident, and you should make clear to Mr. Trump -- if you have not done so already -- that Mr. Trump’s words have caused harm in the past and threaten to do so again if he does not stop." Lowell also defensed [sic] his client against suggestions made by Trump and others that cocaine found at the White House earlier this month might have belonged to Hunter Biden, who is a recovering drug addict. […] Lowell wrote that Trump's team "need not respond," but encouraged them to convey to the former president "how his incitement can further hurt people and cause himself even more legal trouble."

Oh, that’s hilarious: stop saying mean things about Hunter because it could cause violence. That’s not how this works. Trump has the right to say whatever he wants about the First Family. They’re public figures which means they can be subjected to horrific attacks. Second, they have Secret Service protection, as does Trump. The letter boils down to some snowflake lawyer trying to make ‘words are violence’ an actual thing. And to cite January 6 to prop up the argument that Trump’s Truth Social posts could injure Biden’s family stretches the limits of sanity.

It's a way the Biden crew is trying to muzzle Trump, a presidential candidate. Toss the letter in the trash, sir. It has no merit and is merely sent to shut you up. It was good for a laugh, though.