How Gov. Newsom Reacted to His State Legislature Blocking a Bill on Child Sex Trafficking

Only California could something so simple be bungled in the end game. A bill that would have made child sex trafficking a serious crime died in committee because there’s something wrong with it, according to soft-on-crime Democrats. Not all Democrats were idiots with this measure; bipartisan support for the legislation exists. The new law would have increased penalties for the sex trafficking of minors. How is this controversial?

JUST IN: The Assembly Public Safety Committee blocks SB 14, which would have made human trafficking of a minor a serious felony in California.



"HORRIBLE" was yelled at the dais as victim sobs.



The bill had cleared the Senate with bipartisan support. https://t.co/2xIsoV7vhi — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) July 11, 2023

Supposedly, the Democrats on the California Assembly Committee on Public Safety said that bill contained no “enhancements” or “corrective actions” already outlined under existing law, whatever that means. Victims of child sex trafficking were stunned as Democrats opted to coddle child rape enablers (via Fox 11 LA):

The California Assembly Committee on Public Safety is facing criticism for blocking a crucial bill that sought to crack down on the sex trafficking of minors. The proposed legislation would have made this crime a serious felony, subject to penalties under the three strikes law. Human trafficking survivor Odessa Perkins, who was herself trafficked at a young age, expressed her dismay at the committee's decision. "Today they blocked our children from being safe," she said. Perkins understands firsthand the suffering endured by children forced into the dark world of human trafficking. She says, "The innocence of these children can be stolen a hundred times a day, and another hundred times the next day," Perkins explained. "For those kids who manage to escape years down the line, imagine how many bodies have violated their young, innocent bodies, that's why combating human trafficking is of utmost importance." […] Human trafficking is a multi billion-dollar business and California ranks as the state with the highest number of reported cases of human trafficking. In response to this alarming situation, State Sen. Shannon Grove of the 12th District authored Bill 14, aiming to curtail the sex trafficking of children. Grove expressed her disappointment in the committee's leader, Reggie Jones Sawyer, who spearheaded the efforts to kill the bill. Jones Sawyer, who is currently running for Mark Ridley Thomas' Los Angeles City Council seat, issued a statement defending his position. He issued the following statement: "SB14 makes no new corrective actions or enhancements to laws already in place. Ultimately, members of the Assembly’s Public Safety Committee understood the author’s intent but recognized this bill needs considerable work and granted reconsideration." […] For survivors like Odessa Perkins, the committee's decision is a devastating blow. "By making this public, the traffickers will know that they still have time to continue their vile activities and make money off these children," Perkins lamented.

Reggie Jones Sawyer isn’t slow-walking measures to combat child sex trafficking; the man even refused to tackle a series of bills tackling the fentanyl crisis this year. And he's oddly hesitant to enhance penalties against domestic abusers (via KCRA 3):

Grove also said she had positive discussions with the Democrats on the committee before the hearing, including Assemblymembers Isaac Bryan, Rick Zbur, Miguel Santiago and Liz Ortega. "They all thought it was a good bill and said they would consider it, but there is this issue of rolling the chair, so I don't think anyone was going to stand up against the chair," Grove said. The Assembly Public Safety Committee and its leader, Jones-Sawyer, received criticism this year after refusing to hear fentanyl-related public safety bills. The committee has also rejected other measures that would increase penalties for domestic violence offenders, rapists of developmentally disabled children and other sexually violent crimes. One of the sentence enhancements the committee has approved boosted penalties against people convicted of damaging or destroying property worth more than $275,000. Law enforcement officials in the Sacramento area have said human trafficking is a growing problem in the area. A study last year found 13,000 people had been trafficked in Sacramento County alone in recent years, with some victims as young as 14.

And obviously, Mr. Jones Sawyer couldn’t care less.

JUST IN: After child sex trafficking bill was blocked yesterday, Gov. Newsom says he was surprised by the vote, this is an issue he cares deeply about and he spoke with @ShannonGroveCA this morning and it appears something is in the works.



Says he will have more to say soon. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) July 12, 2023

When Gov. Gavin Newsom is shell-shocked over this bill dying in committee in what appears to be extraordinary stupidity, you know it was a messed up decision. The governor spoke with Sen. Grove and hopes to get something done.