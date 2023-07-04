Celebrating America's 247th Birthday
Newsweek: The Ron DeSantis Campaign Is in Serious Trouble
Judge Blocks Biden Administration From Further Meddling With Social Media Content
'Bidenomics': Independence Day Cookouts Up 14 Percent Since 2021
The Left's Reaction to the End of Affirmative Action Was Predictable, But the...
Gun Control Group Complains They Can't Get Congress to Restrict the Second Amendment
Why 10 States Want to Sue the EPA Over Wood-Fired Stoves
The Backlash Against the 303 Creative Case Is Getting Crazy
Independence Means Staying Out of Foreign Wars
Does Joe Biden Know What Today Is Really All About?
DeSantis’s Military Background May Be Just the Thing to Set Him Apart From...
Poll Shows Just 29 Percent of Democrats Are 'Extremely Proud' to Be American
Children's Hospital Caught Trans-ing Kids No Longer No. 1 for Pediatric Care
Angel Mom: DeSantis Will Stop the Invasion and Secure Our Border
Tipsheet

Here's the Latest Professional Athlete Who Said America Is Trash

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 04, 2023 1:30 PM

What is it with the WNBA? I don’t watch; I’d rather eat my own hand. But the drama surrounding Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia on drug charges and Biden’s less-than-speedy effort to secure her release gave the professional sports league more exposure than anything in its existence, and it wasn’t even about the quality of play. Griner supposedly changed her tune about the National Anthem after ten months in a Russian prison, but she had pushed to remove it from athletic events.

After her release, some WNBA folk complained about why the arenas weren’t packed. It’s simple: the league sucks. But they can chirp and still do. Like Washington Mystics Natasha Cloud, who said America was “trash” after the Supreme Court’s ruling striking down affirmative action policies for college admissions (via Fox News): 


Washington Mystics player Natasha Cloud ripped the U.S. on Friday amid multiple rulings by the Supreme Court. 

[…] 

Cloud, who shared reports of both rulings on her Instagram, hopped on Twitter and expressed her displeasure with the country. 

"Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times," Cloud posted to Twitter.   

"Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate." 

On her Instagram, Cloud shared a story from CNN regarding the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action, with Cloud writing, "Keep on moving backwards…." 

Recommended

'Notorious RBG' and a Liberal Supreme Court Disaster Byron York

Yeah, I’m not taking the political opinions Ms. Cloud seriously. She later tried to clarify:  

It’s not just the WNBA. The NBA has its fair share of social justice warriors who have eschewed the Michael Jordan protocol of keeping your mind focused on one game at a time. Politics isn’t in the playbook, so keep it off the court. 

Oh, and Happy Independence Day, everyone.

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Notorious RBG' and a Liberal Supreme Court Disaster Byron York
Does Joe Biden Know What Today Is Really All About? Rebecca Downs
Judge Blocks Biden Administration From Further Meddling With Social Media Content Matt Vespa
How Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Plans to Limit the Power of the Supreme Court Matt Vespa
Bud Light Gets More Bad Sales News Ahead of Fourth of July Holiday Rebecca Downs
This Woman Was a Popular Liberal Account on Twitter. She Also Never Existed. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Notorious RBG' and a Liberal Supreme Court Disaster Byron York