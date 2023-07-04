Here's the Latest Professional Athlete Who Said America Is Trash

What is it with the WNBA? I don’t watch; I’d rather eat my own hand. But the drama surrounding Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia on drug charges and Biden’s less-than-speedy effort to secure her release gave the professional sports league more exposure than anything in its existence, and it wasn’t even about the quality of play. Griner supposedly changed her tune about the National Anthem after ten months in a Russian prison, but she had pushed to remove it from athletic events.

After her release, some WNBA folk complained about why the arenas weren’t packed. It’s simple: the league sucks. But they can chirp and still do. Like Washington Mystics Natasha Cloud, who said America was “trash” after the Supreme Court’s ruling striking down affirmative action policies for college admissions (via Fox News):

Washington Mystics player Natasha Cloud ripped the U.S. on Friday amid multiple rulings by the Supreme Court. […] Cloud, who shared reports of both rulings on her Instagram, hopped on Twitter and expressed her displeasure with the country. "Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times," Cloud posted to Twitter. "Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate." On her Instagram, Cloud shared a story from CNN regarding the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action, with Cloud writing, "Keep on moving backwards…."

Yeah, I’m not taking the political opinions Ms. Cloud seriously. She later tried to clarify:

'I WAS PRIVILEGED': Natasha Cloud opens up about her family history after calling America "trash in so many ways." https://t.co/aJEJEphlRk pic.twitter.com/JQApIKyHzv — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 4, 2023

It’s not just the WNBA. The NBA has its fair share of social justice warriors who have eschewed the Michael Jordan protocol of keeping your mind focused on one game at a time. Politics isn’t in the playbook, so keep it off the court.

Oh, and Happy Independence Day, everyone.