Oh, So That's How Brittney Griner Reacts to the National Anthem Now

You would hope someone would react this way after being locked up abroad. WNBA star Brittney Griner was imprisoned on drug charges in Russia for nearly a year. She was arrested in February 2022. The basketball star was caught in the country with vape cartridges that contained cannabis, which constitutes a felony in Russia. She didn’t commit murder, but one should have had common sense not to bring such items overseas. Griner’s arrest couldn’t have happened at a worse time: she was detained at the outset of the Ukraine War, when relations between the U.S. and Russia deteriorated.

The Biden administration was criticized heavily by Griner’s wife, Cherelle, for slow-walking her release. Griner was finally freed in a prisoner exchange last December: we got her back while we released a notorious arms dealer, Viktor Bout, who allegedly served as the basis for the 2005 film Lord of War. Not exactly an equal trade, but it staved off another headache for the Biden White House, albeit a minor one. Griner, who was a critic of the Star-Spangled Banner and pushed for it to be removed from sporting events, now says that the national anthem hits differently since she was jailed in a hell-hole where civil rights are virtually non-existent (via Fox News):

"Hearing the national anthem, it definitely hit different," Griner said. "It's like when you go for the Olympics, you're sitting there, about to get gold put on your neck, the flags are going up, and the anthem is playing, it just hits different.

Again, I would hope so, Brittney. Yet, let’s be real here: we all know she probably hates the national anthem and will continue to push for its removal. She can’t because she wants to focus on the new WNBA season, and it looks unseemly to get back to her America-bashing views fresh out of Russian prison. Maybe she is more appreciative, but that will probably serve as the introductory remarks into another leftist screed that paints America as a racist country or something.